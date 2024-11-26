Islanders, Northwell Treat Cancer Survivors to a Pregame Skate

Skating to celebrate health, resilience and recovery.

The New York Islanders and Northwell hosted cancer survivors for a Hockey Fights Cancer Skate at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena ahead of Saturday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Nearly 100 cancer survivors, their families and healthcare workers enjoyed a free skate session before attending the game.

Attendees received special Hockey Fights Cancer purple scarves and white hats with purple hockey sticks and ribbons before hitting the ice. After the skate session, the attendees warmed up and headed right into UBS Arena to warm up and enjoy the game.

Isles alum Benoit Hogue joined the survivors on the ice, while Denis Potvin also attended to show his support.

“Cancer has touched my family also, so anything I can do to support the cause, come here and put a smile on people’s faces is meaningful,” Hogue said. “It’s great to interact with these strong survivors here.”