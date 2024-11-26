Islanders, Northwell Treat Cancer Survivors to a Pregame Skate

Cancer survivors and healthcare workers took the ice at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena before Saturday’s game

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

© Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Skating to celebrate health, resilience and recovery.

The New York Islanders and Northwell hosted cancer survivors for a Hockey Fights Cancer Skate at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena ahead of Saturday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Nearly 100 cancer survivors, their families and healthcare workers enjoyed a free skate session before attending the game.

Attendees received special Hockey Fights Cancer purple scarves and white hats with purple hockey sticks and ribbons before hitting the ice. After the skate session, the attendees warmed up and headed right into UBS Arena to warm up and enjoy the game.

Isles alum Benoit Hogue joined the survivors on the ice, while Denis Potvin also attended to show his support.

“Cancer has touched my family also, so anything I can do to support the cause, come here and put a smile on people’s faces is meaningful,” Hogue said. “It’s great to interact with these strong survivors here.”

Hogue spent quality ice time with eight-year-old Henry Schafer and his family, who are new to skating but have been avid Islanders fans for years. Henry battled leukemia for over three years and recently finished his treatment.

“The kid wants to learn how to skate, he has a smile on his face and it was fun to spend a little time and give him some tips,” Hogue said. “He’s doing very good, he’s picking up speed. His dad told me he loves it.”

After the skate session, Henry was thrilled to watch his favorite team play, and the night had a storybook ending. Henry manifested a special moment in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Blues, telling MSG’s Shannon Hogan pregame that he would love to see Brock Nelson, his favorite player, score that night. Nelson delivered in a big way, with a power play goal in the second period that held up as the game winner.

“When Shannon told me that in the intermission, I said I’ll do my best,” Nelson said with a smile. “What a night to go out there and do that… it was positive energy and a little bit of manifestation. It’s special that it was a request from him, and I was able to deliver.”

PHOTOS: Hockey Fights Cancer Skate, Presented by Northwell

Cancer survivors and healthcare workers took the ice at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena before Saturday’s game on Nov. 23, 2024. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

