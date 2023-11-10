Islanders Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive on Nov. 22

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Island Harvest

SUPPORTED BY: Stop & Shop

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 | 5 pm to the start of the Islanders game

WHERE: UBS Arena adjacent to the main entrance

WHAT: Donate 8 or more nonperishable items and score a voucher redeemable for two (2) tickets to a select 23-24 regular season New York Islanders home game.*

Must have ticket to Islanders Game

Drop off your food donation outside of Main Entrance before going into the game

*While supplies last. Game Exclusions apply. One ticket voucher per person. Ticket processing fees will apply.