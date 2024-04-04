Islanders Host Fourth-Annual Baby Shower for Military Families 

Colleen Ryan, a Coast Guard veteran and a reservist in New Haven, Connecticut, is a lifelong New York Islanders fan and was well on her way to ensuring her daughter Shannon is too.

About a year or two ago, Ryan joked with MSG Networks Host Shannon Hogan that if she had another daughter, she’d name her Shannon. It may have been partially in jest – the name is also a tribute to Shannon Kent, the Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician who was killed in the line of duty in 2019 – but on Wednesday afternoon, the two Shannon’s met with Shannon Hogan cradling the cute one-month-old.

That was just one of many heartwarming scenes at the Islanders fourth-annual Military Baby Shower at UBS Arena, where the Isles, in partnership with Operation Shower and Ryan Tax threw a baby bash for 25 expecting military families.

“A lot of times I feel like things get passed over since we are military spouses,” said Alison Gleeson, whose husband Michael is a Petty Officer in the US Coast Guard. “It's really nice to be able to celebrate with other military spouses and be appreciated in these little moments that are momentous for our family.”

The military families went home with a treasure trove of baby essentials, courtesy of the Islanders, Ryan Tax and Operation Shower. The items included a Diaper Genie diaper pail, a Hatch Baby Sound Machine, a Chicco Pocket Snack Booster Seat, Vtech Video Baby Monitors, a Romp & Roost Play Yard and sheet set, a Delta Children Crib, a Shower in a Box and more. There were also hand-knit Islanders skate booties and the gifts were hand-delivered by the Islanders wives and girlfriends.