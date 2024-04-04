Islanders Host Fourth-Annual Baby Shower for Military Families 

Islanders Children’s Foundation teams up with Operation Shower and Ryan Tax to throw baby shower for 25 military families

By Cory Wright
By Cory Wright

Colleen Ryan, a Coast Guard veteran and a reservist in New Haven, Connecticut, is a lifelong New York Islanders fan and was well on her way to ensuring her daughter Shannon is too.

About a year or two ago, Ryan joked with MSG Networks Host Shannon Hogan that if she had another daughter, she’d name her Shannon. It may have been partially in jest – the name is also a tribute to Shannon Kent, the Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician who was killed in the line of duty in 2019 – but on Wednesday afternoon, the two Shannon’s met with Shannon Hogan cradling the cute one-month-old.

That was just one of many heartwarming scenes at the Islanders fourth-annual Military Baby Shower at UBS Arena, where the Isles, in partnership with Operation Shower and Ryan Tax threw a baby bash for 25 expecting military families.

“A lot of times I feel like things get passed over since we are military spouses,” said Alison Gleeson, whose husband Michael is a Petty Officer in the US Coast Guard. “It's really nice to be able to celebrate with other military spouses and be appreciated in these little moments that are momentous for our family.”

The military families went home with a treasure trove of baby essentials, courtesy of the Islanders, Ryan Tax and Operation Shower. The items included a Diaper Genie diaper pail, a Hatch Baby Sound Machine, a Chicco Pocket Snack Booster Seat, Vtech Video Baby Monitors, a Romp & Roost Play Yard and sheet set, a Delta Children Crib, a Shower in a Box and more. There were also hand-knit Islanders skate booties and the gifts were hand-delivered by the Islanders wives and girlfriends.

PHOTOS: Islanders 4th Annual Military Baby Shower

ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 3: The 2024 Military Baby Shower, in partnership with New York Islanders Children's Foundation, Ryan Tax and Operation Shower, with help from Islanders Wives and Girlfriends, takes place in the UBS Club at UBS Arena on April 3, 2024.

“Just as a first-time mom and knowing how much you need, whether it's support from family,” said Jen Pelech. “A lot of these people may not have because they're stationed outside of their hometowns, it's great to be able to give that support to them and celebrate them in such an exciting time.”

As Long Island natives, Gleeson and Ryan are fortunate to be close to home, but that’s not the reality for many military families, who move around the country – and world – frequently. One of the goals of Operation Shower is to step in and provide support when military moms are far away from that familial support system.

“They've been stationed in places that are far away from where their families live and they're not being able to get their own baby shower,” said Cheryl Lindeman, Operation Shower’s Chief of Staff. “We step in and try to give an opportunity to give them gifts, but also some connection with other moms who are in similar situation that they’re in.”

Kids will outgrow cribs, clothes and more, but a lasting impact of the annual baby shower is to connect military families who can be there for each other when their spouses are deployed.

“We go through so many different things that not a lot of people have to understand or go through,” Gleeson said. “To sit across from a woman who literally is going through the same thing, and I am and is due almost four days after me, that's awesome.”

