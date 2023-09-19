Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

There were plenty of familiar faces at the New York Islanders Golf Outing on Monday morning, the unofficial start of the hockey season, with training camp set to open on Thursday.

For Bo Horvat, camp can’t open soon enough, when summer skates get replaced by practices and scrimmages give way to the real thing.

“I think everybody's excited,” Horvat said from Glen Oaks Golf Club, one of the Long Island courses he’s already played since arriving back on Long Island after Labor Day. “We have a lot of really good pieces here and a lot of good and talent. It’s a very tight-knit group here and everybody knows what to expect from each other, so I'm excited for this year.”

Horvat has moved into his new home on Long Island and feels settled heading into his first training camp with the team. He and Pierre Engvall both joined the Islanders in the back half of last season and should both benefit from getting a full camp with the team, a la JG Pageau’s breakout after an abbreviated camp ahead of the 2020 playoffs.