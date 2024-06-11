Islanders Donate $25,000 in First-Ever ICF Scholarship

The Islanders and the ICF award scholarships to high school seniors who served their community

ICF Scholarship
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

June is an exciting time for high school seniors. They’re enjoying graduation, prom and the start of the summer before college, but for five young community leaders, their action-packed month also featured an important honor for outstanding work.

The New York Islanders and the Islanders Children’s Foundation held their first-ever ICF Scholarship dinner on Monday night, awarding five high school seniors who have made a difference their community with a $5,000 scholarship.

"There were so many great applications from young community members already making a difference, said Ann Rina, Executive Director, Islanders Community Relations & Islanders Children’s Foundation. “ What better way for the Foundation to create a legacy by helping these young people out in their first steps at college and in their careers. They are our future community leaders."

The winners and their parents enjoyed dinner together on Monday night, where the families celebrated and bonded with each other. The $5,000 awarded to each of the five students will be helpful as their colligate careers take off.

“It definitely makes a difference, I'm very excited,” said Noah Zinman, who will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall. “It's truly not for the money. It's more just to help people in need and help the community. But regardless, I'm super grateful and it means a lot."

Using his love for hockey to give back, Noah is involved with the Long Island Blues Special Hockey Team, where he organized an equipment drive that collected $10,000 worth of gear for players with special needs.

"I started posting flyers around different rinks throughout Long Island and the hockey community came together to donate different pieces of equipment, new or old, that we were able to give to the Blues,” Zinman said. “Helping people in need is the best feeling in the world.”

Tim Connolly, who is attending SUNY Cortland, is an active participant in various food drives around the holidays, notably organizing a toy drive at the Ronald McDonald House. The inspiration behind his community involvement is his parents – his mother Melissa is a breast cancer survivor, and his father Kevin is a firefighter – which drove him to work hard in the community.

"I'm so proud of him," said his mother, Melissa Connolly. "He's so supportive and so giving. I love watching how he's grown as a person and how selfless he's been. He enjoys working with people he enjoys giving himself to people and doesn't look for like the pat on the back or recognition.”

PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
20240610_ICF_SCHOLARSHIPDINNER-24
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
+4 PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner
PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner

PHOTOS: ICF Scholarship Dinner

The New York Islanders and the Islanders Children’s Foundation held their first-ever ICF Scholarship dinner on Monday night, awarding five high school seniors who have made a difference their community with a $5,000 scholarship.

Selflessness is a common theme among the five winners and applicants of the ICF Scholarship program, which drew 230 applicants in its first year. The extensive involvement of these young leaders was not only impressive, but their dedication and authenticity shines through their work. 

“We're not looking for the person who is just doing community service because it's going to help them get into college, we're picking these kids based on what we think is people who are looking to genuinely make a difference,” Rina said. “They’re applying because helping their community meant something to them beyond just scholarship.”

Fanta Kaba, another recipient who advocates for social justice through journalism, is attending Princeton University. She produces podcasts on the important issue of privatization of public housing in NYC that captivated 700,000 listeners. 

Celeste Harrington has known that she wanted to be a volunteer firefighter since age 14. Not only is she living out that passion, but she’s also working toward her certification to become an EMT. 

“People always say to me, aren't you scared? And well, I never really thought about it," said her mom, Christine Harrington. "She's a bright girl, she's prepared and knows what she needs to do to keep herself safe and to get other safe too." 

Celeste is attending High Point University and is studying to become a teacher, with a goal of returning to Long Island to teach at her high school at Kellenberg. 

Sarah Brannigan is off to Georgetown in the fall and has shared her passion for technology and golf, volunteering her time to teach children in both areas. She’s excited to bring that with her in the next step. 

“I've already reached out to this golf program to get involved at college and volunteer during the week and I want to stay involved with the STEM communities,” Brannigan said. “There’s just so many new things that I'm excited to try but I also want to stay connected to the things that I have loved at home.”

Though the five winners are continuing their academic careers far away from home, they will stay connected to their roots in the NY Metro area. 

“This is year one of something we’re looking to continue to grow,” Rina said. “We want to hear how they're doing in school, and we want to see how they're progressing. Our goal is to continue to help our community members but also help our community at large by working with people who are making an impact.”

News Feed

This Day in Isles History: June 11

This Day in Isles History: June 10

This Day in Isles History: June 7

This Day in Isles History: June 6

Dobson and Romanov Take a Step Forward

Islanders Prospect Report June 3, 2024

New York Islanders, UBS Arena Unveil Dual-Mode Joint Mobile App to Enhance Fan Experience

Naumovs Named Goalie Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders

Lee Credits Islanders Community Support in King Clancy Win

King Clancy winner Lee of Islanders reflects on making difference for cancer patients

Islanders' Anders Lee Awarded King Clancy Trophy

Islanders Prospect Report: May 28, 2024

This Day in Isles History: May 28

Islanders Acquire Three Picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Horvat Helps Isles in First Full Season

This Day in Isles History: May 24

Nelson and Team USA Fall in Quarterfinals

MacLean Reflects on Memorable Rookie Year