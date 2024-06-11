Islanders Donate $25,000 in First-Ever ICF Scholarship

June is an exciting time for high school seniors. They’re enjoying graduation, prom and the start of the summer before college, but for five young community leaders, their action-packed month also featured an important honor for outstanding work.

The New York Islanders and the Islanders Children’s Foundation held their first-ever ICF Scholarship dinner on Monday night, awarding five high school seniors who have made a difference their community with a $5,000 scholarship.

"There were so many great applications from young community members already making a difference, said Ann Rina, Executive Director, Islanders Community Relations & Islanders Children’s Foundation. “ What better way for the Foundation to create a legacy by helping these young people out in their first steps at college and in their careers. They are our future community leaders."

The winners and their parents enjoyed dinner together on Monday night, where the families celebrated and bonded with each other. The $5,000 awarded to each of the five students will be helpful as their colligate careers take off.

“It definitely makes a difference, I'm very excited,” said Noah Zinman, who will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall. “It's truly not for the money. It's more just to help people in need and help the community. But regardless, I'm super grateful and it means a lot."

Using his love for hockey to give back, Noah is involved with the Long Island Blues Special Hockey Team, where he organized an equipment drive that collected $10,000 worth of gear for players with special needs.

"I started posting flyers around different rinks throughout Long Island and the hockey community came together to donate different pieces of equipment, new or old, that we were able to give to the Blues,” Zinman said. “Helping people in need is the best feeling in the world.”

Tim Connolly, who is attending SUNY Cortland, is an active participant in various food drives around the holidays, notably organizing a toy drive at the Ronald McDonald House. The inspiration behind his community involvement is his parents – his mother Melissa is a breast cancer survivor, and his father Kevin is a firefighter – which drove him to work hard in the community.

"I'm so proud of him," said his mother, Melissa Connolly. "He's so supportive and so giving. I love watching how he's grown as a person and how selfless he's been. He enjoys working with people he enjoys giving himself to people and doesn't look for like the pat on the back or recognition.”