Islanders Claim Adam Boqvist From Florida

By New York Islanders PR
The New York Islanders have claimed defenseman Adam Boqvist off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Boqvist, 24, has played in 18 games this season, scoring two goals and four assists for six points. He has played six NHL seasons with the Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 91 points (25 goals and 66 assists) over 227 games.

The Falun, Sweden native, played one season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team in 2018-19 after recording 60 points (20 goals and 40 assists) over 54 games. His 40 assists led the Knights.

Before coming to North America, Boqvist played in 15 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Brynas IF in 2017-18, notching one assist. He also produced 40 points (18-22-40) over 43 games with Brynas’ junior club from 2016-17 to 2017-18.

On the international stage, Boqvist earned a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship. The 6’0, 191-pound defenseman led all tournament blueliners in goals (three) and points (seven) and was named Best Defenseman. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, leading all tournament skaters with seven assists (1 goal and 7 assists) over five games.

Boqvist was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (8th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

