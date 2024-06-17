Islanders Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Islanders to play six preseason games, including three games at UBS Arena

089_2024PreseasonSchedule_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders 2024 preseason consists of six games, including three home games at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Islanders 2024 Preseason Schedule

Date

Time

Opponent
Venue

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

at New Jersey Devils
Prudential Center
Sept. 24
7 p.m.
at New York Rangers       
Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26
7 p.m.
at Philadelphia Flyers
Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 27
7 p.m.
vs New Jersey Devils
UBS Arena
Sept. 30
7 p.m.
vs Philadelphia Flyers
UBS Arena
Oct. 4
7 p.m.
vs New York Rangers
UBS Arena

Single Game Tickets to the preseason games at UBS Arena will go on sale at a later date and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure memberships at the best pricing, exclusive benefits and guaranteed access to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, visit newyorkislanders.com/perks or call 888-694-7537.

