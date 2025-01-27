Islanders Acquire Perunovich from St. Louis

The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Perunovich, 26, has played in 24 games this season and recorded six points (two goals and four assists). He’s played in 97 career games with the Blues, scoring 29 points (two goals and 27 assists). The Hibbing, MN native has also played in seven postseason games with St. Louis, recording four assists.

The Blues selected Perunovich in the second round (45th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s scored 42 points (five goals, 37 assists) in 39 career American Hockey League Games with St. Louis’ top affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Perunovich played three seasons (115 games) at the University of Minnesota Duluth, scoring 105 points (20 goals and 85 assists). He won the Hobey Baker Award in 2020, which annually recognizes the top NCAA DI men’s ice hockey player in the country. During that season, his final with the Bulldogs, Perunovich averaged over a point-per-game with 40 (six goals and 34 assists) in 34 games.

On the international stage, Perunovich represented the United States of America at the 2023 World Championships and the 2018 World Junior Championships.