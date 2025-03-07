Islanders Acquire Beckman In Exchange For Cholowski

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Adam Beckman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Dennis Cholowski

2425_Transactions_Welcome_V1_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Adam Beckman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Dennis Cholowski.

Beckman, 23, has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 43 games this season with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Beckman has recorded three assists in 23 career NHL games with Minnesota.

In 224 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild and Utica, Beckman totaled 141 points (70 goals, 71 assists). He scored a career-high 24 goals in 2022-23 with Iowa and added a goal in two Calder Cup Playoff games that season. Prior to his professional career, Beckman played three seasons (2017-18 to 2020-21) in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Spokane Chiefs and totaled 196 career points (97 goals, 99 assists) in 153 games.

News Feed

Islanders Trade Kylington to Ducks for Future Considerations

Islanders Acquire Ritchie, A First Round Selection In 2026 Or 2027, A Third Round Pick In 2028, And Kylington In Exchange For Nelson And Dufour

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Jets 2

Takeaways: Islanders Best Jets 3-2

Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-0 Decision to Rangers 

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 3, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Skinny: Islanders 7, Predators 4

Romanov Reliable in Third Season with Isles

Takeaways: Isles Cruise to 7-4 Victory Over Preds

Ilya Sorokin Scores Goalie Goal

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

Isles Day to Day: Fasching to Play with Cizikas and Pageau

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Bruins 1

Takeaways: Sorokin Leads Isles to 2-1 Win Over Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 27

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins