Islanders Acquire Beckman In Exchange For Cholowski

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Adam Beckman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Dennis Cholowski.

Beckman, 23, has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 43 games this season with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Beckman has recorded three assists in 23 career NHL games with Minnesota.

In 224 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild and Utica, Beckman totaled 141 points (70 goals, 71 assists). He scored a career-high 24 goals in 2022-23 with Iowa and added a goal in two Calder Cup Playoff games that season. Prior to his professional career, Beckman played three seasons (2017-18 to 2020-21) in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Spokane Chiefs and totaled 196 career points (97 goals, 99 assists) in 153 games.