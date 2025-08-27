Islanders 2025-26 ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced

The NHL, ESPN and Turner Sports announced the league's national TV schedule on Wednesday, with the New York Islanders scheduled to play 10 games across national platforms in the 2025-26 regular season.

The Islanders will have two games as an exclusive ESPN broadcast, three as exclusive ESPN+/HULU broadcasts and five games exclusively on TNT.

See below for the Islanders' full national schedule:

Oct. 16, 2025 - Edmonton Oilers @ New York Islanders (ESPN+, HULU) Please note that the start time has changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, 2025 - New York Islanders @ Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN+, HULU) Please note that the start time has changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9, 2025 - Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Islanders (TNT)

Jan. 6, 2026 - New Jersey Devils @ New York Islanders (ESPN+, HULU) Please note that the start time has changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21, 2026 - New York Islanders @ Seattle Kraken (TNT) Please note that the start time has changed from 10 p.m. EST to 9:30 p.m. EST

Jan. 28, 2026 - New York Rangers @ New York Islanders (TNT)

Feb. 3, 2026 - Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders (TNT) Please note that the start time has changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 1, 2026 - Florida Panthers @ New York Islanders (ESPN) Please note that the start time has changed from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mar. 5, 2026 - New York Islanders @ Los Angeles Kings (ESPN)

Mar. 10, 2026 - New York Islanders @ St. Louis Blues (TNT)