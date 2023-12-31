Islander Fans, Players Enjoy Mite Jamboree at The Park at UBS Arena

The New York Islanders had an off day on Saturday, but The Park at UBS Arena was still buzzing with excitement as the Islanders hosted their first mite Jamboree at the team’s new outdoor rink.

Three days into its grand opening, The Park is already a big hit in the community. The two outdoor rinks gave the 100 small skaters their own version of a Winter Classic.

“This is for the community,” Jocelyne Cummings, the Islanders’ Director of Amateur Hockey, said of The Park. “With this being our fourth day, even just by word of mouth, we are definitely showing the community that we want to be there for them.”

Participants in the Jamboree were fully immersed in a winter wonderland setting, as kids suited up to skate in four-on-four games, filling 12 teams with eight kids per team. Every kid participated in a pair of action-packed scuffles on each outdoor rink to get a feel for the authentic pond hockey experience.

To capture the memory, hockey mom Lindsey Pennecke took videos on her cell phone of her eight-year-old son on the ice, who was thrilled to play in the new outdoor rinks right next to the home of his favorite team.

“It’s really cool for them all to play here at a young age in this outdoor setting,” Pennecke said. “Especially because the Islanders play right here, he was really excited about that.”