Islander Fans, Players Enjoy Mite Jamboree at The Park at UBS Arena

Kids and parents in the community participated in the first Jamboree tournament at The Park at UBS Arena on Saturday

The Park Jamboree Header

© Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders had an off day on Saturday, but The Park at UBS Arena was still buzzing with excitement as the Islanders hosted their first mite Jamboree at the team’s new outdoor rink. 

Three days into its grand opening, The Park is already a big hit in the community. The two outdoor rinks gave the 100 small skaters their own version of a Winter Classic. 

“This is for the community,” Jocelyne Cummings, the Islanders’ Director of Amateur Hockey, said of The Park. “With this being our fourth day, even just by word of mouth, we are definitely showing the community that we want to be there for them.” 

Participants in the Jamboree were fully immersed in a winter wonderland setting, as kids suited up to skate in four-on-four games, filling 12 teams with eight kids per team. Every kid participated in a pair of action-packed scuffles on each outdoor rink to get a feel for the authentic pond hockey experience.  

To capture the memory, hockey mom Lindsey Pennecke took videos on her cell phone of her eight-year-old son on the ice, who was thrilled to play in the new outdoor rinks right next to the home of his favorite team. 

“It’s really cool for them all to play here at a young age in this outdoor setting,” Pennecke said. “Especially because the Islanders play right here, he was really excited about that.”

Players made sure to stop by The Park on Saturday to check out the site with their families. Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck were among the parents on the sidelines, cheering on their kids in the tournament while checking out The Park. Nelson and his wife, Karley, lifted their two kids on and off the ice for their shifts. 

"The outdoor rink setup was pretty fun, the kids were loving it," Nelson said. "The hot chocolate stands, the igloos and the ice setup, you can see how much fun the kids are having playing the game outside and having a blast. It's cool that it's right outside UBS, [my kids] loved that aspect too."

Nelson and Clutterbuck’s children were in the mix with the rest of the kids on Saturday as the community enjoyed a fun morning out on the ice. 

“The fact that pro hockey players are out here and their kids are playing with our kids, it’s a great atmosphere,” Rob Rostron said. “Having The Park here right outside the arena, it really adds to the community. It keeps the kids engaged and promotes teamwork, it’s just fun.”

brock-3

© Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

Aside from playing the sport of hockey, Rostron’s seven-year-old son also enjoys swimming and playing baseball, so the winter sport and an outdoor setting is the perfect environment for him to stay active while making new friends at the Jamboree. 

“The Park provides an awesome location,” Cummings said. “Usually we’re indoors, but now they get to be in this awesome location running around and having fun. When they’re not on the ice, they’re playing tag and hide-and-seek. It’s a fun way for kids to be kids.” 

The Jamboree was already an annual staple in the Islanders community for the past 17 years, but has since grown to four events per year (two in the winter spring and two in the spring) with increased turnout and excitement. With the new location at The Park at UBS Arena, the Jamboree now has an outdoor location for the whole community to enjoy and experience pond hockey. 

"I think it's great, kids out there on a Saturday morning on a sunny winter day, just being able to play outside," Clutterbuck said. "I think we all have memories of playing outside and falling in love with the game outdoors. I think it's a pretty cool spot."

