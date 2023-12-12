Iskhakov’s Increasing Confidence 

Ruslan Iskhakov is off to a hot start in his second season with the Bridgeport Islanders, recording a team-high 17 points (7G, 10A) through his first 22 games, while reaching a new level of confidence in the process.

“He’s just more comfortable overall,” Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said. “I've talked to him a little bit in training camp about being tenacious. He has that ability to really hunt pucks down and strip them from guys. He demands the puck and wants the puck a lot.”

Through Bridgeport is off to a slow start with a record of 6-15-1, Iskhakov is looking to help lift his team to an improved record.

“I’ve been definitely feeling more comfortable,” Iskhakov said. “I don't want to say I feel like a veteran because it's only my second year, but I just feel better. We didn’t have the best start to the season, but we have a young team, so I think we just got to find a way to win and just keep battling all the 60 minutes.”

Kowalsky pointed out how he sees the 23-year-old forward as a potential as a consistent top scorer this season, comparing him to last year’s top point leaders in Chris Terry and Andy Andreoff, who put up 78 and 65 points last season respectively.

“He’s kind of taken the role as ‘I'm the guy now,’” Kowalsky said. “Last year, we had Terry and Andreoff at the top of the standings, but [Iskhakov] has really emerged as that go-to guy offensively, whereas he was maybe second tier last year.”