Iskhakov’s Increasing Confidence 

Ruslan Iskhakov is showing tenacity and strong offensive ability in sophomore season in Bridgeport

By Rachel Luscher
By Rachel Luscher

Ruslan Iskhakov is off to a hot start in his second season with the Bridgeport Islanders, recording a team-high 17 points (7G, 10A) through his first 22 games, while reaching a new level of confidence in the process.  

“He’s just more comfortable overall,” Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said. “I've talked to him a little bit in training camp about being tenacious. He has that ability to really hunt pucks down and strip them from guys. He demands the puck and wants the puck a lot.” 

Through Bridgeport is off to a slow start with a record of 6-15-1, Iskhakov is looking to help lift his team to an improved record. 

“I’ve been definitely feeling more comfortable,” Iskhakov said. “I don't want to say I feel like a veteran because it's only my second year, but I just feel better. We didn’t have the best start to the season, but we have a young team, so I think we just got to find a way to win and just keep battling all the 60 minutes.” 

Kowalsky pointed out how he sees the 23-year-old forward as a potential as a consistent top scorer this season, comparing him to last year’s top point leaders in Chris Terry and Andy Andreoff, who put up 78 and 65 points last season respectively.   

“He’s kind of taken the role as ‘I'm the guy now,’” Kowalsky said. “Last year, we had Terry and Andreoff at the top of the standings, but [Iskhakov] has really emerged as that go-to guy offensively, whereas he was maybe second tier last year.”

The Islanders' 2018 second-round pick (43rd overall) had an impressive first season in Bridgeport with 51 points (17G, 34A) through 69 games, which led all rookies and was good for fourth on the team in points. Kowalsky said Iskhakov felt the heat that came with league recognition and experienced a learning curve as a result.  

“Last year, he came in and he was kind of an unknown,” Kowalsky said. “We were hoping he was going to produce, and he got off to a really good start. But as teams started to become aware of what he can bring, he started to get keyed up and I think he struggled a bit and got frustrated and maybe tried to do too much at times but still ended up having a good year.” 

Iskhakov's impressive rookie season earned him a spot on the roster for the 2023 All-Star Classic, where he represented Bridgeport. Another highlight of his rookie year came in the form of a penalty shot goal on Feb. 26, which garnered recognition on a national level. 

“I think everyone's kind of seen the videos of what he can do with the puck and how special of a talent he is,” Matt Maggio said. “He's been great to me so far.”  

Iskhakov vividly remembers what it’s like to be a rookie and adjusting to a new environment and routines, so he naturally took Maggio under his wing. Maggio arrived in Bridgeport for his first professional season after a four-year OHL career and pointed out how Iskhakov helped him adjust to the pros.    

“He really helped me out kind of the mental side of being a younger guy in the league,” Maggio said. “Just coming in, using your creativity to play but also to earn coach's trust to be out there as much as you can. He’s really been there for me and has done a great job in helping me settle in.”  

“We get along pretty well,” Maggio added. “We both love to stay out after practice just fooling around and kind of teaching each other new things.”

In order to climb to the top of the team standings in goals (7) and points (17), Iskhakov worked in the offseason as well as in training camp. His efforts in becoming a more tenacious and aggressive player were on display from the first game of the season. Iskhakov had a three-point performance on Opening Night on Oct. 13, scored the game-winner and recorded his first multi-goal outing in the AHL.  

“Trust your linemates and just use your potential,” Iskhakov said when asked what he learned up to this point in his career. “Don't be afraid to make plays. Be smart with the puck all the time. Just go in and take it all.” 

Iskhakov has yet to make his NHL debut, but Kowalsky believes he’s headed in the right direction.  

“He's really embraced his offensive role and I like how he's working,” Kowalsky said. “He's committed to a 200-foot game and he's working off the puck a lot better than he was last year. That’s what he's going to have to do to get a chance to play with the big club.”

