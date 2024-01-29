Inside Islanders Alumni Weekend

Alumni Classic, in-game festivities a fun afternoon at The Park make up annual Alumni Weekend

Alumni Classic header
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Bridging the gap between generations of New York Islanders players, honoring the franchise’s rich history and celebrating the fanbase were the overarching themes of the 2024 Alumni Weekend. 

“It’s fun and at the end of the day it’s for the fans, and we’re having fun at the same time,” said Pierre Turgeon, who played with the Islanders from 1991-95. “We had so many great memories here. It’s always great to come back and chat about stories from our playing days.” 

Former players had the chance to reconnect with each other and the fanbase at large throughout the annual event. After Friday’s dinner at the Hard Rock Hotel kicked off Alumni Weekend, Saturday’s slate included a family skate at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena, followed by special ceremonies and in-game moments as the Islanders took on the Florida Panthers. To finish the weekend, a squad of Islanders alumni faced off against the Rangers in Sunday’s Alumni Classic, presented by Northwell Health. 

"Once an Islander, always an Islander, that's the motto and I'm proud to be an alumni," said Thomas Hickey, who played for the Islanders from 2013-22.

Read up on the highlights recapping a special weekend for Islanders alumni, fans and the organization.

2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
+33 2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic
2024 Alumni Classic

PHOTOS: 2024 Islanders-Rangers Alumni Classic

Snapshots from the 2024 Alumni Classic, presented by Northwell Health.

ISLANDERS VS RANGERS ALUMNI CLASSIC 

The New York Islanders capped off a memorable weekend by facing New York Rangers alumni in Sunday’s Alumni Classic, presented by Northwell Health. 

A friendly scrimmage with their cross-town rivals made for an enjoyable afternoon for the Islanders. Though the Islanders alumni fell 6-4 to the Rangers’ squad, the game’s concept carried much more meaning than the result. A sold-out crowd of 1,500 at Northwell Health Center brought the energy watching their favorite players on the ice, all for a good cause. 

 “It’s special to be in a place where we have amazing hockey players, fans and hockey supporters, all here for the benefit of increasing awareness and raising support for children's and adolescent mental health,” said Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health in a pre-game speech prior to puck drop. “They’re supporting the community because they care, we’re all here for a good cause.”

Former Islanders captain Mark Streit and former Rangers captain Adam Graves joined Dowling for a pregame presentation of a $50,000 check donated to the Northwell Health Foundation, with both teams contributing to the cause.

Both sides added some star power to their respective rosters this year. The Islanders added Thomas Hickey on defense, who started the game on a pairing with Johnny Boychuk, while the Rangers brought in Henrik Lundqvist to start between the pipes, each participating in the annual event for the first time. 

Dave Scatchard, who was an Islander from 1999-04, was the first to beat the Hall of Fame netminder for the first goal of the game.  

Some players are already seasoned veterans to the event. Pierre Turgeon, who has been a participant in the scrimmage for three straight years, keeps his legs fresh by regularly skating twice a week, as playing is still a huge part of his life. The Hall of Fame centerman plays a lot, but always looks forward to the Alumni Classic, in particular.  

“We’ve been having fun in a couple days, spending time together,” Turgeon said. “With the younger guys and older guys, it’ll be fun to hit the ice with them,” Turgeon said. “Always love going on the ice.” 

Turgeon is a fan favorite at the annual event, year after year. 

“It’s always so cool seeing Pierre Turgeon play, he was a beast and I loved watching him when he was on the Islanders,” said Elizabeth Braun from Holtsville. “It’s great seeing all the guys interact too, it’s such a fun great to watch. 

The concept of Alumni Weekend resonates with fans, as they get the opportunity to see their favorite players, past and present. 

“I love that the team embraces these guys across the board,” said Matt Cappiello. “Whether its name-brand guys like Denis Potvin, or guys who had a cup of coffee with the team. Different generations, different eras, it’s the great equalizer.”

NEW FACES ATTEND ALUMNI WEEKEND

Throughout Saturday’s Islanders game against the Panthers, alumni grouped by decade were announced and serenated by the roaring crowd at UBS Arena. 

Players from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 00’s and the 2010’s class had their own special moment of recognition. Some recent retirees got to relish their very first Alumni Weekend experience. 

Thomas Hickey, Thomas Greiss and Josh Bailey were some notable alumni appearing at Alumni Weekend festivities for the first time in front of an appreciative crowd. 

Bailey, who spent 15 seasons as an Islander, received a loud ovation when his name was announced on the jumbotron, while the Josh Bailey song ignited the whole crowd into singing a nostalgic tune that brings back fond memories for the fanbase. 

Griess played with the Islanders from 2015-20 and retired last summer, received a warm welcome in the form of a loud applause in his first Alumni Weekend. Hickey, who is no stranger to UBS Arena as a current MSG analyst, appreciated the extra love from the fanbase but admitted he was more excited about his former teammates and friends getting recognition. 

“That was special, but I was more excited for the Josh Bailey ovation,” Hickey said. “Our fans have a long memory. Even if it’s guys who have been here for a couple of years, or guys from 70s 80s, it doesn't matter because Islanders fans don't forget, and they always care.”

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

While Islanders fans couldn’t attend Pierre Turgeon’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony en masse, they had their chance to show their appreciation for Turgeon on Saturday night. 

Turgeon was at the center of the ceremonial puck drop on Saturday, as he dropped the puck alongside fellow Hall of Famers Denis Potvin, Bryan Trottier and Pat LaFontaine. Islanders ‘fans gave Turgeon a rousing ovation, recognizing his career achievement.  

“I love coming back here to see the Islanders family,” Turgeon said. “Just being up there with [Lafontaine] and [Trottier], it’s unbelievable that I can say I’m in the Hall of Fame with them. It’s very cool hearing that crowd and feeling the love on the ice, it was a great experience for sure.”  

Turgeon’s induction into the Hall of Fame last fall was a well-deserved honor for his accolades on the ice – 1,327 points in 1,294 games - but his character and class off the ice stood out the most to his former teammates also in attendance.  

“He’s one of the most humble, talented superstars,” said former teammate Mick Vukota. 
“I’m ecstatic for him, it’s well-deserved. With his humility, I’m sure he was taken aback. It meant so much to him to be recognized by peers at that level. He’s a great teammate, a great friend.”

FAMILY SKATE AT THE PARK

The stars were out at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena on Saturday night – and not just because the winter wonderland is outdoors

Dozens of alumni took part in a family skate, while others explored both outdoor rinks and met with fans prior to puck drop. For some fans stopping by The Park before the game, they were met with a pleasant surprise when they realized that Islanders alum and hockey legends were scattered on the campus of the outdoor setup. 

“It’s funny, I went to The Park last night just to soak it in. I had no idea all these guys were out there and available to greet everyone, it was such an awesome surprise,” said Islanders fan Matt Cappiello said. “Here I am thinking I’m going for a skate, and suddenly I’m rubbing elbows with all these Hall of Famers.”

Steve Webb was excited to experience The Park for the first time while watching his three kids soak up the experience by hitting the ice together on the Northwell pond. 

“It’s unbelievable, the decor and excitement here,” Webb said. “My kid just came up to me and said ‘wow this is awesome.’ Just the fact that you can skate here before a game and it’s outdoors. It has a fantasy-feeling, I haven’t seen anything else like this.” 

Alumni were greeting fans and signing autographs, getting creative as Denis Potvin signed the forehead of a fan. The pregame experience at The Park added a level of coziness and fun to an already exciting weekend. Alumni were able to reconnect while savoring the vibes of outdoor hockey during Alumni Weekend. 

“It’s amazing, we were just huddled up in one of the igloos by the fire and drinking hot chocolate, what a great atmosphere,” said Mick Vukota. “It just creates a whole experience, it’s a really impressive presentation.”

Related Content

Classy Play Led Turgeon to Hockey Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: 2024 Islanders-Rangers Alumni Classic

PHOTOS: Islanders Alumni Weekend 2024

News Feed

Mathew Barzal to Compete in the 2024 NHL Skills Competition

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 29, 2024

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 29

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-2 in OT to Panthers  

Islanders are Fans of New Stadium Series Jersey

Isles Day to Day: Martin Returns, Fasching and Pelech Miss Morning Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 3

3 Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Cut Short with 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

Isles Day to Day: Martin Out Sick

Romanov Heating Up

Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens 

The Bridgeport Report: Jan. 24, 2024

The Skinny: Golden Knights 3, Islanders 2

Varlamov and Roy Reunited

3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Signs of Improvement in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024