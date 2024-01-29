Inside Islanders Alumni Weekend

ISLANDERS VS RANGERS ALUMNI CLASSIC

The New York Islanders capped off a memorable weekend by facing New York Rangers alumni in Sunday’s Alumni Classic, presented by Northwell Health.

A friendly scrimmage with their cross-town rivals made for an enjoyable afternoon for the Islanders. Though the Islanders alumni fell 6-4 to the Rangers’ squad, the game’s concept carried much more meaning than the result. A sold-out crowd of 1,500 at Northwell Health Center brought the energy watching their favorite players on the ice, all for a good cause.

“It’s special to be in a place where we have amazing hockey players, fans and hockey supporters, all here for the benefit of increasing awareness and raising support for children's and adolescent mental health,” said Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health in a pre-game speech prior to puck drop. “They’re supporting the community because they care, we’re all here for a good cause.”

Former Islanders captain Mark Streit and former Rangers captain Adam Graves joined Dowling for a pregame presentation of a $50,000 check donated to the Northwell Health Foundation, with both teams contributing to the cause.

Both sides added some star power to their respective rosters this year. The Islanders added Thomas Hickey on defense, who started the game on a pairing with Johnny Boychuk, while the Rangers brought in Henrik Lundqvist to start between the pipes, each participating in the annual event for the first time.

Dave Scatchard, who was an Islander from 1999-04, was the first to beat the Hall of Fame netminder for the first goal of the game.

Some players are already seasoned veterans to the event. Pierre Turgeon, who has been a participant in the scrimmage for three straight years, keeps his legs fresh by regularly skating twice a week, as playing is still a huge part of his life. The Hall of Fame centerman plays a lot, but always looks forward to the Alumni Classic, in particular.

“We’ve been having fun in a couple days, spending time together,” Turgeon said. “With the younger guys and older guys, it’ll be fun to hit the ice with them,” Turgeon said. “Always love going on the ice.”

Turgeon is a fan favorite at the annual event, year after year.

“It’s always so cool seeing Pierre Turgeon play, he was a beast and I loved watching him when he was on the Islanders,” said Elizabeth Braun from Holtsville. “It’s great seeing all the guys interact too, it’s such a fun great to watch.

The concept of Alumni Weekend resonates with fans, as they get the opportunity to see their favorite players, past and present.

“I love that the team embraces these guys across the board,” said Matt Cappiello. “Whether its name-brand guys like Denis Potvin, or guys who had a cup of coffee with the team. Different generations, different eras, it’s the great equalizer.”