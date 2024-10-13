Horvat Honored to Wear an “A” for Isles

Since Bo Horvat joined the New York Islanders in the middle of the 2022-23 season, he’s set an example and a standard for the room, even without wearing a letter. Now, entering his second full year with the team, he was named an alternate captain, officially establishing him as one of the team leaders.

"It's pretty special,” Horvat said. “I obviously take that to heart, with a lot of pride, and don't take it lightly. I try to represent myself and the team as best as possible night in, night out."

Horvat made a huge impact in the Islanders locker room in a short period of time. He arrived on Long Island in January of 2023, bringing a brand of quiet leadership that was well-received by the group immediately.

“He’s just been himself, that's been the biggest thing. He came in and he fit right into this room and became a leader right away,” Casey Cizikas said. “The guys listen to what he has to say because there's a reason why he was named captain in Vancouver. You see the way he works, the effort he puts in and day out. You're inspired to be better every single day. Him earning that A is a huge accomplishment for him and something that all of us are extremely proud of.”

Horvat has a track record of strong leadership. He wore the A for Vancouver in the 2018-19 campaign before serving as captain for the next four seasons. The London, ON native was also a leader in his junior days, serving as an alternate captain in 2013-14 before turning pro. He has always taken a quiet approach to leadership, pushing himself to not only improve but to also leave a motivating impression on his teammates.