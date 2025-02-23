Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

ISLES NOTES

- In their last 11 games before the break, the Isles went 8-3-0, including a season-long seven-game winning streak, which bolstered them in the standings to be in the wild card race. With 57 points, the Islanders are five points behind the Detroit Red Wings (62 points) and Ottawa Senators (62 points) for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. The Columbus Blue Jackets (62 points), Boston Bruins (61 points) and the New York Rangers (58 points) stand between the Isles and the two wild card teams.

- Brock Nelson was the lone Islanders player who did not have a break over the past two weeks, as he participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team USA. Nelson and Team USA went to the championship game, but fell 3-2 in OT to Canada.

- Ilya Sorokin is the expected starter for the Islanders. Sorokin is 20-16-4 this season with a 2.69 GAA, a .908 SV% and three shutouts. Sorokin started six of the Islanders last seven games heading into the break with backup Marcus Hogberg suffering an upper-body injury on Jan. 25.

- Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield are expected to play on Sunday. Mayfield, who missed four games with a lower-body injury and Pulock, who missed seven games with an upper-body injury, participated in team practices this week until NHL games resumed. Dennis Cholowski was loaned to Bridgeport in a move to open a spot on the blue line.

- Noah Dobson is also getting closer to a return, as he was a regular participant in Saturday’s practice. Dobson’s Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) designation makes him ineligible to return on Sunday.

- Captain Anders Lee leads the team with 23 goals and 41 points.