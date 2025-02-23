Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-23-7) VS DALLAS STARS (38-16-2)
7:30 PM | UBS ARENA
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
Break’s over.
After 14 days without a game, the New York Islanders are back in action to take on the Dallas Stars on Sunday night at UBS Arena.
The Islanders went into the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a 6-3 to the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 8. Kyle Palmieri, Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 28 of 32 saves.
The Stars are playing the second half of a back-to-back set after beating the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night. Evgenii Dadonov, Thomas Harley, Matt Duchene (1G, 1A) and Wyatt Johnston (1G, 1A) scored for Dallas, while Casey DeSmith stopped 31-of-33 in the win.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 after they fell 3-0 to the Stars on Oct. 12 in Dallas. The Islanders are 3-0-1 in their last four home games against Dallas.