Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-0-0) VS BUFFALO SABRES (0-1-0)

7:30 | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The wait is finally over.

The New York Islanders will host the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena on Saturday night to kick off the regular season, and the Islanders are fired up to say the least.

“It’s where the fun begins,” Sebastian Aho said on Friday. “We had an extra week of practice to work on the small stuff, but at the same time you see games on TV every night and you just want to get back into it.”

While the Islanders are kicking off their season, Buffalo got underway on Thursday night, dropping their first game of the regular season 5-1 to the New York Rangers.. JJ Peterka scored the lone goal for Buffalo, while Devon Levi made 26 saves on 30 shots.

The Islanders and Anaheim Ducks have the latest Opening Nights in the league, as 30 other clubs will have already played at least one game before the Islanders take their first crack of the season on Saturday. Head Coach Lane Lambert knows what to expect from Buffalo and said the Islanders are facing a stiff test in their first opponent of the regular season.

“They come as advertised, they're highly skilled and they're fast,” Lambert said of Buffalo. “They've got some talent and certainly, we have to be aware of that talent and be prepared to defend.”