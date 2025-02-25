Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-24-7) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (28-25-4)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are hosting the New York Rangers at UBS Arena for the first time this season, when the crosstown rivals drop the puck on Tuesday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in their first game back from the break. Pierre Engvall, Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Duclair scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves, but despite a third period push – where the Isles outshot the Stars 11-5 – New York came up short.

The defeat extended their losing streak to three games, dating back to before the break when they fell to the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild in a back-to-back set.

The Rangers won 5-3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a game where they were outshot 39-16. Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller (2G), Jimmy Vesey (1G, 1A) and Adam Fox (1G, 1A) powered the offense for the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin posted a 36-save performance.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS NOTES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 after a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Nov. 3. Last season, the Islanders beat the Rangers in a 4-2 decision on Apr. 9, which was the most recent meeting between the two teams at UBS Arena.

The crosstown rivals are close in the standings and are both chasing a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders (57 points) are three points back of the Rangers (60 points) though the Isles have one game in-hand.

The Rangers are one of the three teams outside of the playoff picture that the Islanders need to leapfrog – in addition to Columbus (62 points) and Boston (61 points). The Detroit Red Wings (64 points) and Ottawa Senators (62 points) currently occupy the two wild card spots in the east.