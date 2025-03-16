Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-28-8) VS FLORIDA PANTHERS (41-23-3)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at UBS Arena on Sunday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Bo Horvat scored the lone goal for New York while Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves in defeat. The overtime loss extended the Isles’ winless skid to three games (0-2-1).

Florida dropped a 3-1 decision to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in the first half of a back-to-back set. Mackie Samoskevich scored for the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky made 12 saves on 15 shots. The Panthers loss hurt the Isles, as the Canadiens (71 points) extended their lead over the Islanders (66 points) to five points in the standings. The Isles have a game in hand on Montreal.

The Islanders were idle on Saturday, but several other teams in the Eastern Conference wild card race were in action. After Saturday night’s results, the Islanders (66 points) trail the New York Rangers (72 points) by six points for the second wild card spot after the Rangers shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) with a score of 4-0. The Isles have two games in hand on the Rangers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (66 points) tied the Islanders in the standings with a 7-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Ottawa Senators (77 points), who occupy the first wild card spot, padded their lead with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Boston Bruins (68 points), who are one of the five teams the Islanders need to leapfrog in order to get into the playoff picture, fell 6-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-2-0 after a pair of 6-3 losses on Oct. 26 at home and Feb. 2 in Florida.