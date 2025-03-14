Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

The Islanders return home to host Connor McDavid and the Oilers

2425_GamePreview_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-28-7) VS EDMONTON OILERS (37-24-4)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

After a three-game California road trip, the New York Islanders return home to host the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena.

The Islanders went 1-2-0 on their three-game trip, losing two straight and most recently falling 4-1 to the LA Kings on Tuesday night. The Islanders (65 points, 64 games) need points, as they enter Friday five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points, 65 games) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles hold a game in hand. The Isles are also five points back of the New York Rangers (70 points, 66 games), but have two games in hand.

The Oilers have also lost two straight, including a 3-2 loss on Thursday night in New Jersey. The Oilers (78 points, 65 games) are playing for seeding, as they’re seven points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, the first team outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Edmonton appears destined to play the Kings in the First Round for a fourth-straight season.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders are 0-0-1 against the Oilers this season, falling 4-3 in OT on Nov. 12, 2024. Anders Lee scored a pair of goals for the Islanders, while Kyle Palmieri also found the back of the net. Connor McDavid (1G, 3A) had four points in the win, while Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner.

The Islanders have won three straight home games against the Oilers.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES:

- Defenseman Adam Boqvist (upper body) missed Thursday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. With Boqvist out, Scott Mayfield skated on a pairing with Ryan Pulock.

- After playing their last three games on the road, the Islanders will play six of their next seven games at UBS Arena. The Isles are 15-13-2 on home ice this season.

- The Islanders power play went 0-for-8 on Tuesday against LA – though two power-play goals were overturned. The Islanders power play is 0-for-11 in the past two games and 4-for-35 (11.4%) over their past 12 games.

- Anders Lee hit the 25-goal mark for the seventh time in his career when he scored on Tuesday. Lee is sitting on 498 career points, one point back of Derek King for 13th on the Islanders’ all-time point list.

- Kyle Palmieri will wear an A on Friday, as he’s serving as an alternate captain for home games, while Ryan Pulock will wear it for road games.

OILERS NOTES:

- Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL with 47 goals this season and is second in the league with 98 points. Draisaitl is riding a 16-game point streak and has 24 points (12G, 12A) over that span. Draisaitl has only been held without a point twice since Dec. 5, 2024.

- Connor McDavid is fourth in the NHL with 84 points (24G, 60A) in 59 games. McDavid has 13 points (2G, 11A) during a nine-game point streak. McDavid has 21 points in 16 career games against the Islanders.

- Calvin Pickard is the expected starter for the Oilers. Pickard is 15-7-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .896 SV%. Pickard is 1-1-0 in three games against the Islanders, but has not played them since Jan. 14, 2020 when he was a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

- The Oilers acquired defenseman Jake Walman from San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline for conditional first-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft and forward Carl Berglund. Walman has two assists in three games with Edmonton and has played over 23 minutes in two of his three contests with his new team.

The Oilers also acquired forwards Trent Frederic, Max Jones and Petr Hauser in a three-team trade also involving the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Frederic played 337 games with the Bruins, but has yet to make his Oilers debut.

