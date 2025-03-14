Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-28-7) VS EDMONTON OILERS (37-24-4)

After a three-game California road trip, the New York Islanders return home to host the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena.

The Islanders went 1-2-0 on their three-game trip, losing two straight and most recently falling 4-1 to the LA Kings on Tuesday night. The Islanders (65 points, 64 games) need points, as they enter Friday five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points, 65 games) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles hold a game in hand. The Isles are also five points back of the New York Rangers (70 points, 66 games), but have two games in hand.

The Oilers have also lost two straight, including a 3-2 loss on Thursday night in New Jersey. The Oilers (78 points, 65 games) are playing for seeding, as they’re seven points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, the first team outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Edmonton appears destined to play the Kings in the First Round for a fourth-straight season.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders are 0-0-1 against the Oilers this season, falling 4-3 in OT on Nov. 12, 2024. Anders Lee scored a pair of goals for the Islanders, while Kyle Palmieri also found the back of the net. Connor McDavid (1G, 3A) had four points in the win, while Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner.

The Islanders have won three straight home games against the Oilers.