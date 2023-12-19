Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

ISLANDERS NOTES:

- Bo Horvat was a full participant in Monday’s practice, a sigh of relief after Horvat was involved in a collision with Christian Dvorak late in Saturday’s loss.

"I was kind of uncomfortable afterwards, but everything's fine," Horvat said on Monday. "I feel fine and ready to go for tomorrow."

Horvat is second on the Islanders in goals (12) and third in points (30) through 29 games this season and is riding a career-high 10-game point streak, with 16 points (7G, 9A) over that span. Head Coach Lane Lambert did not express concern about the status of the 28-year-old center after Monday's practice.

"I'm not concerned," Lambert said of Horvat. "He looked fine to me today."

- Kyle Palmieri (maintenance) was absent from practice on Monday, but Lambert expects the 32-year-old forward to play on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Palmieri played in all 30 games this season, racking up nine goals and nine assists. He ranks fifth on the team in points (18) and is tied with Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat for the team lead in power-play goals (4).

Oliver Wahlstrom also missed practice with an illness on Monday. The 23-year-old winger has five points (2G, 3A) through 17 games this season. Wahlstrom has not played since Dec. 2.

- Noah Dobson was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after recording eight assists over four games last week. Dobson had three assists on Saturday night, recording three points for the third time in his career – and third time in the past nine games.

Per Islanders PR: It was a historic week for Dobson, who became just the second Islander blueliner in franchise history to record 27 assists through 30 games, and the first to achieve the feat since Denis Potvin did so in the 1975-76 campaign.

Dobson has 32 points (5G, 27A) this season, which is tied with Mathew Barzal for the most on the Islanders and is also tied with Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard for the third most among NHL defensemen.

- The Islanders have scored three-or-more goals in 15 of their last 16 games dating back to Nov. 15. The Islanders’ 3.75 goals per game over that span ranks fourth in the NHL.

- Since Nov. 15, the Islanders power play is leading the league with a 33.3% conversion rate. The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in 11 of their 16 games over that span.