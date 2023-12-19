Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-8-8) VS EDMONTON OILERS (13-14-1)
7:30 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS
WATCH: ESPN+ | HULU
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM
After having their eight-game point streak snapped on Saturday, the New York Islanders look to start a new streak when they welcome in the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.
The Isles fell 5-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell, falling behind 4-0 by the end of the second and getting as close as 4-3 before Montreal iced the game with an empty-netter. Brock Nelson (2G) and Bo Horvat scored in the comeback bid, while Noah Dobson had three assists. It was the Islanders first regulation loss since Nov. 28, ending a 6-0-2 run. The Isles still have points in 14 of their last 16 games.
The Oilers are kicking off a Tri-State tour on Tuesday, taking on the Islanders before a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers on Thursday and Friday respectively. The Oilers have dropped two straight games, falling 7-4 to Tampa Bay on Thursday and 5-1 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. In Thursday’s defeat to Tampa Bay, the Oilers recorded a franchise record 57 shots on goal.
This is the second and final meeting between the Isles and Oilers this year. The Oilers won the first meeting 4-1 on Nov. 13, blowing open a 1-1 game with three third period goals in what was new Oilers’ Head Coach Kris Knoblauch’s first game behind the bench.
Overall, the Islanders are 12-1-2 in their last 15 home games against the Oilers.