Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-14) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (30-23-5)

2 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are briefly back at home as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday for a matinee matchup at UBS Arena.

The Islanders came home from a two-game road trip where they picked up two of a possible four points, most recently falling 4-0 to the Blues in St. Louis on Thursday night. The Islanders surrendered three goals in the span of 32 seconds in the middle frame and were not able to forge a comeback, though they outshot St Louis 38-25.

“It’s about winning hockey games,” said Head Coach Patrick Roy. “Do I feel good that our team kept fighting out there? Yes I do. But we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot night after night. We played well enough to win tonight, there is no doubt in my mind. But we’re making critical mistakes at the wrong times.”

The Lightning are coming to Long Island in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They fell 5-3 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, as Brandon Hagel, Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte provided three goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

The Islanders and Lightning met fairly recently with the Isles coming out on top in a 6-2 win at UBS Arena on Feb. 8. Noah Dobson, Mathew Barzal, Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas potted goals in the win. After Saturday’s matinee matchup, the two teams will meet for the conclusion of the season series on March 30th in Tampa.

In a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Saturday’s tilt will have major implications for the Islanders (60 points, 56 games played), who are chasing the Lightning (65 points, 58 games played) by five points. The Isles have the advantage of two games in-hand.