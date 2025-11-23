Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-8-2) VS SEATTLE KRAKEN (11-5-5)

5 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up a back-to-back set on Sunday evening when they host the Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena.

The Isles are looking to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for the Isles, who fell behind 2-0 to the Blues and couldn't complete a late rally. The home loss came on the heels of a strong 6-1-0 road trip and dropped the Isles record at UBS Arena to 4-4-1.

The Kraken are coming off a 3-2 OT win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Brandon Montour scored the OT winner, while Matty Beniers and Mason Marchment scored in regulation for Seattle. Seattle has won two straight games and is 4-1-0 in their last five games.