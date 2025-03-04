Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-26-7) VS WINNIPEG JETS (42-15-4)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders face a tough test on Tuesday, as they host the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, marking the seventh time they’d been blanked this season.

The loss puts the Isles (61 points) five points back of the Detroit Red Wings (66 points), who hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers (66 points), Ottawa Senators (65 points), Montreal Canadiens (65 points), Boston Bruins (64 points) and Philadelphia Flyers (62 points) sit between the Isles and a playoff spot.

“We know where we are in the standings, but at the same time, this is a group that is resilient and we’re going to continue to work hard and we’re going to continue to push,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “How many times last year did I have to answer that question and we made the playoffs, so we have great fans at home and we’re certainly going to keep battling.”

The Jets are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Mark Scheifele scored the lone goal in the shootout loss, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31-of-32 in regulation.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders are 0-1-0 against the Jets this season, falling 4-3 on Feb. 7 in Winnipeg. Simon Holmstrom, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Isles, whose third period comeback bid – they outshot Winnipeg 19-6 in the final frame – fell short.

The Islanders have won four straight home games against the Jets.