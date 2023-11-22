Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-6-5) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (10-7-1)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are back in action at home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-4 SO win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, which concluded their four-game road trip in Western Canada. Hudson Fasching, Kyle Palmieri (1 PPG, 1A), Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) scored in regulation for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves. Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames, while Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves in the shootout loss. The win snapped a seven-game winless skid and extended their point streak to three games (1-0-2).

“It was nice to get rewarded over the trip,” Noah Dobson said. “We probably should have walked away with a couple more [points], but we stuck with it and grinded one out. It’s huge for the mojo, coming back home coming off a win rather than a loss, so hopefully we can carry some momentum in the next few games here.”

The Flyers are bringing a five-game win streak into Wednesday’s matchup against the Islanders. Their recent success improved their record to 10-7-2 and lifted them to second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers picked up a pair of wins in a back-to-back set over the weekend, with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and a 4-3 OT feat against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Islanders have wins in all seven of their previous matchups on home ice against the Flyers and are 11-2-0 in their last 13 games against Philly overall. The two Metro rivals will face off twice at UBS Arena over the span of four days and will not cross paths again until Apr. 1st.