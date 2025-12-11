Game Preview: Islanders vs Ducks

PERFECT PENALTY KILL CONTINUES

The Islanders’ penalty kill shut down all four opportunities Vegas had on Tuesday night, including a six-on-four opportunity.

“We killed that six-on-four, and then the three-on-four in overtime ... was pretty big as well,” Roy said.

The PK improves to 13-for-13 in December this year. They are one of two franchises, joining the Dallas Stars as the remaining teams to not allow a power-play goal this month.

The Islanders penalty kill went 5-for-5 against Vegas in the teams’ first meeting.

SEASON SERIES

This matchup is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Ducks this season. The Islanders are 23-16-4-3 all-time against the Ducks, including 12-7-1-2 on home ice.

The Isles and Ducks will wrap the season series on Mar. 4 in Anaheim, California.

DUCKS NOTES

Anaheim is coming off a 4-3 win over the Penguins in a shootout on Tuesday night. The Ducks found themselves down a goal until Beckett Sennecke evened the game at the doorstep with 0.1 seconds remaining in the third period. The Ducks have won each of their last three games, including two in a shootout.

The Ducks have had one of the best starts to a season in the franchise’s recent history, posting a 19-10-1 record. This is the most wins through the first 30 games of the season since 2014-15. Anaheim currently sits at the top of the Pacific Division, with their last loss to an Eastern Conference opponent coming on Nov. 20 against the Ottawa Senators.

Anaheim has three players (Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Troy Terry) with over 30 points this season. Carlsson leads the way with 38 points (16G, 22A). Carlsson is tied with Jack Eichel and Mark Scheifele for the eighth most points in the NHL this season.

Sennecke has tallied a goal and an assist in each of his last three games. This is the second-longest multi-point streak by a Ducks rookie, tying him with Trevor Zegras and Ryan Getlzaf and only behind Paul Kariya. Sennecke has 26 points (10G, 16A) and seven multi-point games this season. He leads all rookies with 10 goals.

Cutter Gauthier (three games), Troy Terry (two games) and Jackson LaCombe (two games) all enter tonight’s game on point streaks. Gauthier has four points (1G, 3A) in that three-game stretch. Terry leads the team with 23 assists and LaCombe heads all Ducks defensemen with 17 points (4G, 13A).

Frank Vatrano is considered day-to-day. The right winger played in the shootout win over Pittsburgh, recording 9:48 TOI. He has 4 points (3G, 1A) in 30 games this season.

Lukas Dostal (upper body) remains on the injury reserve but is on the five-game road trip with the team. The 25-year-old goaltender last suited up on Nov. 22 with a 29-save overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Ducks’ penalty kill is 27th in the NHL (75.5%), but has shown improvement as of late, as they rank 12th in the month of December (83.3%). The Ducks have killed 15 of their last 18 penalties.

The Ducks’ power-play is 20th in the league (18.6%). However, in December, their power-play is11.8% as they scored twice in their last 17 man-advantage opportunities.