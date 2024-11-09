Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Fresh off a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday, the New York Islanders seek out a third straight win when they host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

Bo Horvat (1G, 2A), Anders Lee (1G, 1A) and JG Pageau (1G) led the way for the Islanders, while Oliver Wahlstrom netted the game-winner against the Senators.

Saturday marks a pit stop at home for the Islanders, who will embark on a five-game, two-week road trip through Western Canada, Seattle and Detroit afterwards.

The Devils enter Saturday’s contest with a two-game winning streak, shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday and beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Thursday night. New Jersey has won four of its last five games.