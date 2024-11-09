Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

The Islanders host the Devils on Military Appreciation Night

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Fresh off a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday, the New York Islanders seek out a third straight win when they host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

Bo Horvat (1G, 2A), Anders Lee (1G, 1A) and JG Pageau (1G) led the way for the Islanders, while Oliver Wahlstrom netted the game-winner against the Senators.

Saturday marks a pit stop at home for the Islanders, who will embark on a five-game, two-week road trip through Western Canada, Seattle and Detroit afterwards.

The Devils enter Saturday’s contest with a two-game winning streak, shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday and beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Thursday night. New Jersey has won four of its last five games.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders beat the Devils 4-3 in OT on Oct. 25 at Prudential Center. Bo Horvat scored the OT winner.

The Islanders are 1-0-0 against New Jersey this season and are 3-1-2 against the Devils at UBS Arena.

ISLES NOTES:

- Anders Lee is currently riding a four-game point streak, with six points (1G, 5A) over that span. Lee’s two-point night in Ottawa marked his second multi-point effort of the season. The Islanders captain has nine points (4G, 5A) in 14 games.

- With a three-point game (1G, 2A) on Thursday, Bo Horvat vaulted to the top of the Islanders scoring leaders. Horvat leads the team with 12 points (5G, 7A) in 14 games this season. Horvat has five points (1G, 4A) in the past two games and seven points (2G, 5A) in his last four games.

- JG Pageau has goals in back-to-back games and has scored three times in his last four contests.

- Ilya Sorokin is one win shy of 100 for his career. The Islanders netminder played in his 200th NHL game on Tuesday vs Pittsburgh. Sorokin is 4-3-1 this season with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 SV%.

- Defenseman Isaiah George has impressed in his first two NHL games. The 20-year-old played 23:59 on Thursday night, becoming just the third rookie in team history (Travis Hamonic, Eric Brewer) to hit that mark. Per Radio Color Commentator Greg Picker, George’s 23:59 was the most ice-time for an Isles rookie since Ryan Pulock played 26:51 against Detroit in April 2018.

DEVILS NOTES:

- The Devils are seventh in the NHL in both goals for per game (3.63) and goals against per game (2.81). New Jersey’s power play ranks fifth at 28.6%, while their penalty kill is 11th at 84.1%. The Devils power play has three goals on 10 opportunities over the past five games (30%). The Devils have have killed 15 straight penalties after going 2-for-2 against Montreal on Thursday.

- Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 18 points (5G, 13A) in 16 games this season. Bratt has five points (3G, 2A) in his last two games and has points in seven of his last eight contests. Bratt’s 18 points (2G, 16A) in 24 games leads all current Devils against the Islanders.

- Nico Hischier leads the Devils with 10 goals this season and is tied for second in the NHL in goals. Hischier scored in the team’s previous meeting on Oct. 25. Hischier has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 23 career games against the Isles.

- Jacob Markstrom has won three of his last four starts, including a 20-save shutout on Oct. 30 in Vancouver. Markstrom is 6-4-1 in his first season with the Devils with a 2.65 GAA, a .904 SV% and one shutout.

- Defenseman Simon Nemec, the second-overall pick in 2022, was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday. Nemec had one assist in nine games to start the season. Nick DeSimone was recalled in a corresponding move.

