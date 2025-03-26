Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-28-10) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (33-26-12)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night to conclude a four-game homestand. The Isles are (1-0-2) in the first three games.

The Islander are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets where they were agonizingly close to two points in the contest, as Kyle Palmieri’s potential game-winner with under 10 seconds left in regulation was disallowed. Palmieri had a goal earlier in the contest and Pierre Engvall and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves.

The Canucks were on the other side of a 4-3 SO decision on Monday night, as they edged the New Jersey Devils. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in regulation and also clinched it for Vancouver in the fourth round of the shootout. Pius Suter also scored for Vancouver in the win and Conor Garland had a clutch goal with 36 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Thatcher Demko made 22 saves in his first game since Feb. 8.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders and Canucks are both outside the playoff picture, in similar positions in the east and west respectively, chasing a wild card spot. The Isles took the first game of the season series in a 5-2 road win back on Nov. 14.

The Islanders (74 points) remain one point back of the Montreal Canadiens (75) points for the second wild card spot after they fell 6-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.