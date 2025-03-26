Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

The Islanders conclude their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Canucks (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-28-10) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (33-26-12)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night to conclude a four-game homestand. The Isles are (1-0-2) in the first three games.

The Islander are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets where they were agonizingly close to two points in the contest, as Kyle Palmieri’s potential game-winner with under 10 seconds left in regulation was disallowed. Palmieri had a goal earlier in the contest and Pierre Engvall and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves.

The Canucks were on the other side of a 4-3 SO decision on Monday night, as they edged the New Jersey Devils. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in regulation and also clinched it for Vancouver in the fourth round of the shootout. Pius Suter also scored for Vancouver in the win and Conor Garland had a clutch goal with 36 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Thatcher Demko made 22 saves in his first game since Feb. 8.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders and Canucks are both outside the playoff picture, in similar positions in the east and west respectively, chasing a wild card spot. The Isles took the first game of the season series in a 5-2 road win back on Nov. 14.

The Islanders (74 points) remain one point back of the Montreal Canadiens (75) points for the second wild card spot after they fell 6-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES

- With the earned point in the shootout loss, the Islanders extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3) and their home point streak to seven games (4-0-3). The Isles are 17-13-5 overall at UBS Arena this season.

- Although Noah Dobson’s career-long three-game multi-point streak ended at three games on Monday night, the defenseman is still on the brink of making history in the Isles’ record books. Dobson is one point away from tying Ryan Pulock and Kenny Jonsson for fifth all-time among blueliners in franchise history with 235 career points.

- Tony DeAngelo has six assists in his last five games, including an active three game assist streak (4A).

- Anders Lee built on his team lead of 26 goals with a tally on Monday, which doubled as his 286th career goal, one behind Brent Sutter and Pat LaFontaine for sixth in franchise history.

- Bo Horvat extended his point streak to four games (3G, 2A) with an assist on Monday. Horvat recorded two assists against the Canucks the last time he faced his former team in a 5-2 win on Nov. 14.

- Pierre Engvall has three points (2G, 1A) in his last five games.

- Defenseman Adam Boqvist played out of his natural position for the second time this season on Monday. He played on the wing alongside Engvall and Casey Cizikas and recorded two assists.

CANUCKS NOTES

- The Canucks (78 points) are five points back of the surging St. Louis Blues (83 points), who have won seven straight games. Vancouver is 7-8-1 since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

- The Islanders will not face Elias Pettersson or Nils Hoglander on Wednesday. Both forwards were injured in Monday's contest against New Jersey and returned to Vancouver, ruling them out for the remaining three games on the six-game road trip. Pettersson has 45 points (15G, 30A) in 64 games and he was riding a six-game point streak with three goals and six assists coming into Monday's game. Hoglander has 21 points (6G, 15A) through 66 games this season.

- Thatcher Demko made 22 saves in his return to action after he suffered a lower-body injury he sustained on Feb. 8. The 29-year-old netminder is 7-6-3 this season, along with a .890 SV%, a 2.87 GAA and one shutout.

- Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in scoring with 67 points. The defenseman recorded his 400th career point on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

- Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk are tied for the team lead in goals with 23.

