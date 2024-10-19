Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

The New York Islanders are back at home to host the Montreal Canadiens in Saturday night hockey action at UBS Arena.

The Isles earned three of a possible six points on their three-game Central Division road trip, and the team is looking to move forward and carry over the positives and lessons into their next game.

“I think there are some good things we can take away and there’s a lot we can learn from,” Ryan Pulock said on Thursday night. “Over the course of the three games, we were good at times, but we didn’t play so well at times. So we need to find that consistency a little more and being a little more complete each night.”

New York picked up a point in a 1-0 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, but it marked the second time in three games the Isles offense came up empty. Ilya Sorokin, who made his second consecutive start after missing all of preseason, stopped 29 of 30 shots in the overtime loss.

The Canadiens dropped a 4-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Justin Barron opened the scoring for the Habs with a slick wraparound goal, but the Kings scored four unanswered goals by Mikey Anderson, Alex Laferriere, Andreas Englund and Adrian Kempe to give Montreal its second consecutive loss. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 of 31 shots faced.

The Isles went 1-2-0 against the Canadiens in a three-game season series last year.