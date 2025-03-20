Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-28-8) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (33-27-7)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

There will be plenty of playoff implications on Thursday night when the New York Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena.

The Islanders (70 points) are three points back of the Canadiens (73) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. A regulation win would pull the Isles within a point of the Habs with an even number of games played. A regulation loss would knock the Isles to five points back of Montreal.

The New York Rangers (72 points) stand between the Isles and Habs and play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. The Isles have two games in hand on the Rangers.

The Isles enter the game on a two-game winning streak, scoring a pair of third period comeback wins – by identical 4-2 finals – over Florida and Pittsburgh.

The Canadiens have also won two straight, beating Florida 3-1 on Saturday, and had a sizable comeback of their own on Tuesday, scoring five third period goals en route to a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.