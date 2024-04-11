Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (36-27-15) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (30-36-12)

The New York Islanders are looking to match a season-long six-game winning streak when they host the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night at UBS Arena.

A three-goal first period powered a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Mike Reilly, Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee (ENG) scored in the fifth straight victory, while Noah Dobson notched a pair of assists. Semyon Varlamov made 31 saves in his sixth start in the last nine games for the Islanders.

The Canadiens exploded for nine goals in a 9-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Juraj Slafkovsky recorded his first career hat trick, Brendan Gallagher capped off a three-point night (2G, 1A), while Sam Montembeault made 33 saves in the win. The Flyers’ winless skid hit eight games (0-6-2) as they stand outside the playoff picture.

The Islanders (85 points) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and have four games remaining in the regular season to attempt to lock that position down. All five teams who stand two points apart in the airtight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference were idle on Wednesday night, but the Washington Capitals (85 points), Pittsburgh Penguins (84 points), Detroit Red Wings (84 points), and Philadelphia Flyers (83 points) are all in action on Thursday as the Isles host the Canadiens.

The Islanders dropped a pair of losses to the Canadiens this season. The Isles fell 5-3 on Dec. 16 and on 4-3 on Jan. 25, both in Montreal. Montreal is the only eastern conference opponent the Isles have yet to record at least one point in the standings against this season. The last time the Islanders hosted the Canadiens at UBS Arena was on Apr. 12, where they clinched a playoff spot with a 4-2 win in game 82 of the 2022-23 season.