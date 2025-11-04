Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins Nov. 4

The Islanders are vying for their third straight win when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena (7PM, MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-5-1) VS BOSTON BRUINS (7-7-0)

The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins in the middle of a three-game homestand on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Matthew Schaefer scored twice and Simon Holmstrom netted the game-winner in Sunday’s 3-2 comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Schaefer scored his second of the night with 1:07 remaining before the Islanders kept pressing, as Holmstrom broke through with the late game-winning goal 29 seconds later. David Rittich won his third game in his fourth start as an Islander with a 20-save performance.

PROJECTED LINES

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Kyle MacLean

Alexander Romanov – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN TO START

Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed Ilya Sorokin as the starter against the Bruins on Tuesday. Sorokin is 3-4-1 this season, along with a 3.40 GAA and a .877 SV%. He's 4-4-2 against the Bruins lifetime, along with a .898 SV% and a 2.87 GAA.

RITCHIE MAKING A MARK

Roy had positive feedback for Cal Ritchie's ninth NHL game and second with the Isles. The 20-year-old started the game centering a line with Jonathan Drouin and Kyle Palmieri, logging 13:56 and recording one shot on goal. Their line was defensively responsible, not allowing a shot on goal at five-on-five in Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Ritchie can learn a lot from his veteran linemates, both 200-foot players.

"He's got some really good skills offensively, I'm pleased with him," Roy said. "Playing with Drouin and Palmieri, I think he'll learn a lot and they'll be great mentors for him. He couldn't have better than these two guys.”

ROMANOV IMPACTFUL IN HIS RETURN

Alexander Romanov recorded three hits, nine blocked shots and four shots on goal in three games since returning from an upper-body injury. Roy touched on the impact and energy he has beyond the stats.

“He’s been playing really well,” Roy said. “When Romy is physical, I’m not just saying physical in a way that finishes checks, but he’s physical around the net and wins his battles. Boxing out guys and he’s been moving the puck very well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Matthew Schaefer has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 12 points to start the season. He became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to notch a multi-goal game with the first two goals in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Simon Holmstrom has four goals in his last six games.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 to the Bruins after dropping a 5-2 decision on Oct. 28 at TD Garden. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored early but the Bruins battled back with five unanswered goals.

“We need to make sure that we find a way to win the game and keep playing the same way we played last night against Columbus,” Roy said. “Putting a lot of pressure, but keeping that intensity level for 60 minutes like we did last night.”

ACROSS THE ICE

The Bruins had two days between games since their 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, which marked their third straight win. Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Arvidsson scored for the B’s in the win.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in scoring with 17 points (7G, 10A). Pastrnak is one of the hottest Bruins in the past week since they last met with the Isles with four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games. Charlie Coyle is also hot with four assists in his last three games.

Elias Lindholm (week-to-week) will not be in the lineup on Tuesday, as the forward was helped off the ice after a collision with Buffalo's Jordan Greenway in Thursdays 4-3 OT win. Lindholm has nine points (4G, 5A) through 13 games this season.

The Bruins are strong in the dot this year with a 54.6% FOW which ranks fourth in the league.

