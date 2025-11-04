Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins Nov. 4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Matthew Schaefer has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 12 points to start the season. He became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to notch a multi-goal game with the first two goals in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Simon Holmstrom has four goals in his last six games.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 to the Bruins after dropping a 5-2 decision on Oct. 28 at TD Garden. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored early but the Bruins battled back with five unanswered goals.

“We need to make sure that we find a way to win the game and keep playing the same way we played last night against Columbus,” Roy said. “Putting a lot of pressure, but keeping that intensity level for 60 minutes like we did last night.”

ACROSS THE ICE

The Bruins had two days between games since their 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, which marked their third straight win. Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Arvidsson scored for the B’s in the win.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in scoring with 17 points (7G, 10A). Pastrnak is one of the hottest Bruins in the past week since they last met with the Isles with four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games. Charlie Coyle is also hot with four assists in his last three games.

Elias Lindholm (week-to-week) will not be in the lineup on Tuesday, as the forward was helped off the ice after a collision with Buffalo's Jordan Greenway in Thursdays 4-3 OT win. Lindholm has nine points (4G, 5A) through 13 games this season.

The Bruins are strong in the dot this year with a 54.6% FOW which ranks fourth in the league.