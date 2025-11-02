Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

PROJECTED LINES:

*Subject to change

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Kyle MacLean

Alexander Romanov – Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

The Islanders did not practice on Saturday, so Sunday’s lineup will be revealed closer to puck drop.

ISLES VS BLUE JACKETS

The Islanders went 1-2-1 against Columbus last season, but have held the upper hand in this matchup of late. New York is 10-2-2 in their last 14 games against Columbus, including 6-0-1 at UBS Arena.

SCHAEFER NAMED NHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October after recording eight points (3G, 5A) in 11 games to start his career.

Per the team release:

The 18-year-old paced all rookies in time on ice per game (22:21) and shots on goal (33) and is tied for first among all rookies in power-play goals (two). Schaefer leads rookie defensemen in goals and takeaways (five), is tied for first in points and is second in assists and power-play points (four). Among all NHL defensemen, he is tied for the league lead in power-play goals, tied for third in goals and shots on goal, and tied for 10th in points.

ISLES PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bo Horvat has three points (2G, 1A) in his last three games. Horvat has five points (2G, 3A) in his last five games and his seven goals lead the team.

Simon Holmstrom has six points (3G, 3A) in his last six games.

BLUE JACKETS OFF TO HOT START

The Blue Jackets have won four straight games entering Sunday, jumping into third in the Metropolitan Division. Columbus most recently beat St. Louis 3-2 on Saturday night, so they are coming in on a back-to-back.

Defenseman Zach Werenski has a goal and an assist in each of his last three outings. Werenski is tied for second on the team with 10 points (4G, 6A).

Kirill Marchenko is riding a four-game assist streak and leads Columbus with 11 points (5G, 6A) overall.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for the Columbus as Jet Greaves got the nod against St. Louis. Merzlikins is 4-1-0 this season with a 2.97 GAA and a .915 SV%.