Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-20-14) AT DALLAS STARS (35-16-8)

8 PM ET | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are opening a two-game road trip with a trip to Dallas to face the Stars on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

The Islanders fell 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon in their second consecutive loss. After the Lightning made it 3-0, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson (PPG) scored, but it wasn't enough as Luke Glendening scored an empty netter for Tampa Bay to seal the deal. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 17 of 20 in the loss.

The Stars grinded out a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored while Miro Heiskanen had a two-point night with assists on both goals. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves in a game that snapped a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) for the stars.

The Islanders (60 points) are slipping in the wild card race in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Red Wings (70 points) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (69 points) won their respective matchups on Sunday to cushion their wild card spots. The Islanders would have to leapfrog the New Jersey Devils (62 points), Washington Capitals (61 points) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (60 points) in the standings.

The Islanders took the first game of the season series against the Stars with a 3-2 OT win on Jan. 21 in Patrick Roy's debut as Islanders head coach.