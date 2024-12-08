Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS AT OTTAWA SENATORS
5 PM | CANADIAN TIRE CENTER
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders are taking on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center in the second half of a back-to-back set on Sunday.
The Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night at UBS Arena on the strength of a four-goal second period where JG Pageau (1G, 2A), Oliver Wahlstrom, Max Tsyplakov (1G, 1A) and Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) found the back of the net. Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves on 31 shots in his fourth straight start for a win that snapped a two-game winless skid.
“We were on a mission tonight to win the game,” said Head Coach Patrick Roy. “When we made some mistakes in the third period, Ilya was outstanding. He’s one of the best in the game and he showed us why. That was a solid performance from the entire team tonight.”
The Senators picked up their second straight win on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on home ice. Jacob Bernard-Docker, Claude Giroux and Nick Cousins led the way offensively for Ottawa while Linus Ullmark turned aside 37 of 38 shots faced.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 after a 4-2 win in Canada’s capital on Nov. 7. Bo Horvat had three points (1G, 2A) in the while, while Anders Lee, JG Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom each scored. The Islanders are 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Ottawa.