Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

ISLES NOTES

- Ilya Sorokin is expected to make his fifth consecutive start on Sunday even though he played in the front of the back-to-back set on Saturday. Semyon Varlamov (day to day, lower body) missed the last four games and Marcus Hogberg backed up on Saturday against Carolina.

Sorokin is 4-3-0 when playing on no day's rest, and most recently played both ends of a back-to-back set in Minnesota and Winnipeg on Jan. 15-16, 2024. The Islanders fell 4-2 to Winnipeg in that scenario, but Sorokin stopped 40-of-43.

- With a goal and two assists on Saturday night, JG Pageau recorded his first three-point game of the season and first since Dec. 29, 2023.

- Bo Horvat snapped a 13-game goalless drought on Saturday to extend the Isles lead to 4-2. Horvat has 20 points (6G, 14A) on the season.

“It was one of those things where it finally went in for me,” Horvat said following Saturday’s win. “As long as my linemates keep scoring and we keep getting wins, I’ll keep passing the puck to them.”

- Max Tsyplakov has goals in consecutive games for the first time in his NHL career. The Russian forward played on a line with Horvat and Pageau and the line combined for three goals and four assists.

“He’s a good playmaker,” Roy said of Tsyplakov. “He’s protecting the puck very well and he’s doing a lot of good things offensively. I think he’s a good fit for Bo. He’s capable of moving that puck well in those give-and-go situations, and same thing for [Pageau]. That line really clicked well.”

- The Isles established a season-high 32 blocked shots against the Hurricanes on Saturday, surpassing their previous high of 24 on Nov. 19 against the Calgary Flames. Isaiah George’s six blocked shots are the most recorded in a game by any rookie in the NHL this season.

- Oliver Wahlstrom netted his second goal of the season on Saturday and his previous goal came against the Senators in the first meeting of the season series on Nov. 7. The winger has 7 points (5G, 2A) in eight career appearances against Ottawa, which ties the New Jersey Devils for his career highest point total against any opponent (three goals and four assists in 15 games played).

- The Islanders are 5-5-5 on the road this season. Though their PK ranks 32nd in the league, they have put up better numbers on the road with their shorthanded unit going 76.5% away from UBS Arena.

- The Islanders have struggled on the man advantage on the road in particular this season with a conversion rate of 7.9%. The Islanders haven’t scored a power play goal since Nov. 14 in Vancouver and are 2-for-30 in their last 11 road games.

- The Isles are 1-2-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season, as they got their first win on the back half this season on Nov. 30 with a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on home ice.