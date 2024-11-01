Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-5-2) VS BUFFALO SABRES (4-5-1)

7 PM | KEYBANK CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders’ three-game road trip continues, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at KeyBank Center.

The Isles are looking to move past a 2-0 shutout loss in Columbus, which doubled as their fourth shutout of the season, and third straight loss. Damon Severson broke the ice at 5:43 of the third period and Justin Danforth buried an empty net goal to pad the win. Semyon Varlamov had a 24-save effort in the loss.

The Isles will look to right the ship against the Sabres, a team they went 1-2-0 against last season, with the home team winning each matchup. KeyBank Center has been a challenging building for the Isles as they are winless in their previous seven games in Buffalo (0-5-2).

Buffalo is 4-5-1 in its first 10 games of the season, most recently coming off a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday, which interrupted the Sabres three-game win streak. Friday’s tilt against the Isles is the first game of a back-to-back set for Buffalo before they travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.