Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-0-1) AT BUFFALO SABRES (1-3-0)

7 PM | KEYBANK CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG GO | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres in their first road game of the season on Saturday night in Western New York.

The Islanders earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Brock Nelson (2G) and Bo Horvat (2G) scored for the Islanders to counteract goals from Jack Hughes (2G, 2A), Dougie Hamilton, Tyler Toffoli and Luke Hughes. Bo Horvat forced overtime with a late goal, but Jack Hughes was the hero for New Jersey, burying the game-winner in the extra frame. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 34 of 39 shots in the loss, while Akira Schmid made 28 saves in the win over the Islanders.

“It’s extremely disappointing, but I give our guys full marks for continuing to come back and show resilience,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said after the loss. “But certainly, it was a huge point for us in the end.”

The Sabres are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames at home on Thursday night. Erik Johnson, Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka scored to erase deficits, but the Flames came out on top with Adam Ruzicka's game-deciding goal in the final frame. Devon Levi stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss.

Saturday’s date with the Sabres rounds out the first back-to-back set of the season for the Islanders.

“It’s going to be important that we recover and re-focus,” Ryan Pulock said after Friday’s OT loss. “We’ll get back to the right mindset tomorrow. Obviously, there are things we can clean up from tonight as well as things we can build on. We have another chance tomorrow to get a win.”

The last time these two teams crossed paths, the Islanders edged out the Sabres 3-2 in their season opener at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas (GWG) scored for New York the win, while Casey Mittelstadt (1G, 1A) and Jordan Greenway scored for Buffalo.

The Islanders are 15-6-2 over the last five seasons against the Sabres.