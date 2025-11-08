Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-6-2) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (7-6-2)
7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders take on their archrivals on Saturday night, as they visit the New York Rangers at MSG.
The Isles are looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at UBS Arena. Emil Heineman and JG Pageau scored for the Islanders, who dropped to 1-7-1 in their last nine games against the Wild.
The Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night. Artemi Panarin led the way with three points (1G, 2A), while Alexis Lafreniere (1G, 1A), Nick Laba and Will Cuylie found the back of the net.