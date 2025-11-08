Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

SOROKIN TO START

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal for the Islanders on Saturday night. Sorokin is 3-4-2 this season with a 3.33 GAA, a .879 SV%. Sorokin is 3-6-2 lifetime against the Rangers with a 3.46 GAA, a .897 SV% and one shutout, but is 0-3-2 in his last five games against the Blueshirts.

Igor Shesterkin is the likely starter for the Rangers after Jonathan Quick played on Friday night in Detroit. Shesterkin is 4-5-2 this season with a 2.26 GAA, a .915% and one shutout. The Rangers netminder is 9-8-1 lifetime against the Islanders with a 2.68 GAA, a .910 SV% and one shutout – and has won five straight starts against the Isles.

ISLES VS RANGERS

This is the first meeting between rivals this season. The Islanders are 0-4-1 in their last five meetings with the Rangers, with their last win coming on April 9, 2024. Overall the Isles are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games against the Rangers.

BACK-TO-BACK

The Islanders are wrapping up the second half of a back-to-back set. The Isles are 1-0-0 in the second half of a back-to-back this season, as they beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Halloween.

Neither team will be rested, as the Rangers are also playing the second half of a back-to-back set after beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in Michigan.