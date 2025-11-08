Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders take on their crosstown rivals on Saturday night at MSG

Gameday-Away_1920x1080 7
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-6-2) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (7-6-2)

7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders take on their archrivals on Saturday night, as they visit the New York Rangers at MSG.

The Isles are looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at UBS Arena. Emil Heineman and JG Pageau scored for the Islanders, who dropped to 1-7-1 in their last nine games against the Wild.

The Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night. Artemi Panarin led the way with three points (1G, 2A), while Alexis Lafreniere (1G, 1A), Nick Laba and Will Cuylie found the back of the net.

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

SOROKIN TO START

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal for the Islanders on Saturday night. Sorokin is 3-4-2 this season with a 3.33 GAA, a .879 SV%. Sorokin is 3-6-2 lifetime against the Rangers with a 3.46 GAA, a .897 SV% and one shutout, but is 0-3-2 in his last five games against the Blueshirts.

Igor Shesterkin is the likely starter for the Rangers after Jonathan Quick played on Friday night in Detroit. Shesterkin is 4-5-2 this season with a 2.26 GAA, a .915% and one shutout. The Rangers netminder is 9-8-1 lifetime against the Islanders with a 2.68 GAA, a .910 SV% and one shutout – and has won five straight starts against the Isles.

ISLES VS RANGERS

This is the first meeting between rivals this season. The Islanders are 0-4-1 in their last five meetings with the Rangers, with their last win coming on April 9, 2024. Overall the Isles are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games against the Rangers.

BACK-TO-BACK

The Islanders are wrapping up the second half of a back-to-back set. The Isles are 1-0-0 in the second half of a back-to-back this season, as they beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Halloween.

Neither team will be rested, as the Rangers are also playing the second half of a back-to-back set after beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in Michigan.

Anders Lee Trivia

Think you know Anders Lee? Answer all five questions correctly for a chance to win a signed puck! Trivia presented by Rheem Heating and A/C.

STREAKING

With an assist on Friday, Bo Horvat extended his point streak to four games with five points (3G, 2A) over that span. Horvat’s 16 points (9G, 7A) lead the Islanders this season.

Heineman has two points (1G, 1A) in his last two games and three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games overall.

Pageau has three points (2G, 1A) in his last four games.

RANGERS NOTES

The Rangers are 4-0-1 in their last five games, with all four wins coming on the road. Overall, the Blueshirts are a league-best 7-1-1 on the road. The Rangers are the first team in NHL history to record their first seven wins of a season on the road.

While the road record has been solid, it’s been a different story at home, as the Rangers are the only team in the NHL without a win on home ice this season, going 0-5-1 out of the gate at MSG.

The Islanders have scored six goals over their first six home games – and have been shut out in four of their six contests on home ice.

Defenseman Adam Fox leads the team with 11 points (3G, 8A) in 15 games to start the season.

