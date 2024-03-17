Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-22-15) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-4)

1 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

WATCH: TNT | MAX

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are looking to snap a three-game winless stretch on Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Isles are 0-2-1 in their last three games, most recently falling 4-3 in OT to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena. Bo Horvat forced overtime – and secured a point for the Isles – with 38 seconds to play in the third period, but Brady Tkachuk completed a hat-trick with a power-play goal in the final minute of OT.

The Rangers are also playing on the second half of a back-to-back set, after a 7-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Artemi Panarin recorded a five-point game (2G, 3A) in the win.

With Saturday’s loss, the Isles (73 points) fell out of the second wild card, as they were leapfrogged by the Detroit Red Wings (74 points). The Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres (69 points) to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Isles trail the Tampa Bay Lightning (78 points) by five points after the Bolts beat the Florida Panthers 5-3. The Islanders have one game in hand on Tampa. The Isles trail the Philadelphia Flyers (76 points) by three points after Philly's 6-5 loss to Boston, but hold two games in hand.

The Islanders and Rangers are meeting for the second time this season after the Isles fell 6-5 in OT to the Rangers during the NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18. The Isles led that game 5-3 with five minutes remaining in the third period, but the Rangers rallied with two power-play goals to force OT. The Rangers scored three power-play goals at the Stadium Series.