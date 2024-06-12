Cal Clutterbuck Wins the 2023-24 Bob Nystrom Award

Cal Clutterbuck is the recipient of the 2024 Bob Nystrom Award, as New York Islanders fans voted the veteran winger as the player who exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication.
Clutterbuck reached the personal milestone of skating in his 1000th NHL game this season. The 36-year-old also etched his name in NHL history, becoming the first player to record 4,000 career hits since the stat started being kept in the 2005-06 season.
The veteran winger played in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his 17-year career, collecting 19 points (7G, 12A) in his 11th season with the Islanders. Clutterbuck led the team with 273 hits and his 1:51 SH TOI/GP was second among Islanders forwards.
Clutterbuck was also this year’s Islanders nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy for his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.
Past Winners:
2022-23 Zach Parise
2021-22 Zach Parise
2020-21 JG Pageau
2019-20 Matt Martin
2018-19 Casey Cizikas
2017-18 Casey Cizikas
2016-17 Anders Lee
2015-16 Matt Martin
2014-15 Matt Martin
2013-14 Matt Martin
2012-13 Matt Martin
2011-12 Matt Martin
2010-11 Frans Nielsen
2009-10 Kyle Okposo
2008-09 Tim Jackman
2007-08 Richard Park
2006-07 Trent Hunter
2005-06 Kevin Colley
2003-04 Adrian Aucoin
2002-03 Jason Blake/Garth Snow
2001-02 Steve Webb
2000-01 Dave Scatchard
1999-2000 Claude Lapointe
1998-99 Claude Lapointe
1997-98 Rich Pilon
1996-97 Claude Lapointe
1995-96 Dan Plante
1993-94 Steve Thomas
1992-93 Benoit Hogue
1991-92 Ray Ferraro
1990-91 Brent Sutter