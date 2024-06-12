Cal Clutterbuck Wins the 2023-24 Bob Nystrom Award

Cal Clutterbuck is the recipient of the 2024 Bob Nystrom Award, as New York Islanders fans voted the veteran winger as the player who exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication.

Clutterbuck reached the personal milestone of skating in his 1000th NHL game this season. The 36-year-old also etched his name in NHL history, becoming the first player to record 4,000 career hits since the stat started being kept in the 2005-06 season.

The veteran winger played in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his 17-year career, collecting 19 points (7G, 12A) in his 11th season with the Islanders. Clutterbuck led the team with 273 hits and his 1:51 SH TOI/GP was second among Islanders forwards.

Clutterbuck was also this year’s Islanders nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy for his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

Past Winners:

2022-23 Zach Parise

2021-22 Zach Parise

2020-21 JG Pageau

2019-20 Matt Martin

2018-19 Casey Cizikas

2017-18 Casey Cizikas

2016-17 Anders Lee

2015-16 Matt Martin

2014-15 Matt Martin

2013-14 Matt Martin

2012-13 Matt Martin

2011-12 Matt Martin

2010-11 Frans Nielsen

2009-10 Kyle Okposo

2008-09 Tim Jackman

2007-08 Richard Park

2006-07 Trent Hunter

2005-06 Kevin Colley

2003-04 Adrian Aucoin

2002-03 Jason Blake/Garth Snow

2001-02 Steve Webb

2000-01 Dave Scatchard

1999-2000 Claude Lapointe

1998-99 Claude Lapointe

1997-98 Rich Pilon

1996-97 Claude Lapointe

1995-96 Dan Plante

1993-94 Steve Thomas

1992-93 Benoit Hogue

1991-92 Ray Ferraro

1990-91 Brent Sutter