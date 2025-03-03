Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-25-7) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (30-26-4)

7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their third straight win when they head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers in a rivalry showdown on Monday night.

The Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Saturday afternoon. Ilya Sorokin’s goalie goal stole the show after Brock Nelson (2G, 1A) JG Pageau (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri (PPG), Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders. Sorokin also made 24 saves.

“It’s nice for us to score seven goals,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “I’m very happy with the performance of the team and the way we’ve been playing lately, I just want us to continue playing that way. We have an important game coming up against the Rangers, we have to be ready for that one.”

The Rangers blanked the Predators 4-0 on Sunday night. Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller (PPG), K'Andre Miller and Brett Berard powered the offense for New York. Jonathan Quick earned his third career shutout with 34 saves in his 800th career game.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS NOTES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-2-0 after they dropped a 5-1 decision on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Isles have a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) at MSG. The season series will conclude on Apr. 10 at UBS Arena.

The Islanders and Rangers are three points apart in the standings and both teams are outside the playoff picture. The Rangers (64 points) trail the Detroit Red Wings (66 points) by two points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with an equal number of games played, while the Islanders (61 points) are five points back of Detroit with a game in-hand.