Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Islanders look to get back into the win column on the road against the Flyers (7PM, MSGSN)

By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-19-5) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (24-17-9)

7:00 PM | XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders hit the road again as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in a Metropolitan Division matchup on Monday night.

The Islanders were shut out 5-0 against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon and lost consecutive games for the first time since the Sabres beat them on Dec. 20. It was New York’s first shutout loss of the 2025-26 campaign. David Rittich saved 16 of the 20 shots he faced against Buffalo.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Check back after Monday’s morning skate for updates ahead of the game against Philadelphia.

Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Isaiah George

PENALTY KILL

The Islanders penalty kill has been strong all season and ranks eighth in the NHL at 82.4%. However, in their last 10 games, the penalty kill has improved to sixth in the league at 88.0% as the Isles have killed 14 of their last 16 penalties.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

This is the third of four meetings between the Islanders and Flyers this season. New York is 0-0-2 against Philadelphia this season. Each of the last three games between the Flyers and Islanders have gone to a shootout.

The fourth contest between the two teams will be at UBS Arena on Apr. 3.

Monday’s matchup has major implications. The Islanders are third in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points, while the Flyers trail closely with 57 points and have a game in-hand.

FLYERS NOTES

Philadelphia is coming off a 7-3 win against the league-best Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Owen Tippett (3G), Matvei Michkov, Denver Barkley and Bobby Brink were the goalscorers for the Flyers in the win.

Philadelphia is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games and rank fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 57 points.

Tippett notched the second hat trick of his career, and first by a Flyers skater since Apr. 9, 2025, in the 7-3 win over the Avalanche. He became the fifth Philadelphia skater in the past 20 years to record a hat trick that included a shorthanded goal. Tippett ranks third on the team with 33 points (18G, 15A) this season.

Michkov’s ninth multi-goal game of his career also put him with some notable Flyers company. The 21-year-old forward is tied with Peter Zezel for the second-most multi-goal games before turning 22 years old. Former Flyer and New York Ranger Eric Lindros tops that list with 17.

Travis Konecny enters the contest against the Islanders on a four-game point streak with six points (3G, 3A) in that stretch. The 28-year-old leads the team with 28 assists and ranks second with 45 points (17G, 28A) this season.

Trevor Zegras has four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games. Zegras has four points (3G, 1A) in two games against the Islanders and a team-high 17 points (9G, 8A) against Metropolitan Division opponents this season. He leads the team with 46 points (19G, 27A) this year.

Goaltender Dan Vladar (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Jan. 19. Vladar had lost three straight contests before his injury. The Philadelphia netminder is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 SV% this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) was placed on IR on Jan .17. Ristolainen missed the start of the season and didn’t make his season debut until Dec. 16. He has 24 blocked shots, 16 hist and five takeaways in 20:59 TOI/GP this season.

Philadelphia owns the 14th best penalty kill (78.3%) in the league but have plummeted to 25th (67.5%) this month.

