Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

FLYERS NOTES

Philadelphia is coming off a 7-3 win against the league-best Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Owen Tippett (3G), Matvei Michkov, Denver Barkley and Bobby Brink were the goalscorers for the Flyers in the win.

Philadelphia is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games and rank fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 57 points.

Tippett notched the second hat trick of his career, and first by a Flyers skater since Apr. 9, 2025, in the 7-3 win over the Avalanche. He became the fifth Philadelphia skater in the past 20 years to record a hat trick that included a shorthanded goal. Tippett ranks third on the team with 33 points (18G, 15A) this season.

Michkov’s ninth multi-goal game of his career also put him with some notable Flyers company. The 21-year-old forward is tied with Peter Zezel for the second-most multi-goal games before turning 22 years old. Former Flyer and New York Ranger Eric Lindros tops that list with 17.

Travis Konecny enters the contest against the Islanders on a four-game point streak with six points (3G, 3A) in that stretch. The 28-year-old leads the team with 28 assists and ranks second with 45 points (17G, 28A) this season.

Trevor Zegras has four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games. Zegras has four points (3G, 1A) in two games against the Islanders and a team-high 17 points (9G, 8A) against Metropolitan Division opponents this season. He leads the team with 46 points (19G, 27A) this year.

Goaltender Dan Vladar (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Jan. 19. Vladar had lost three straight contests before his injury. The Philadelphia netminder is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 SV% this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) was placed on IR on Jan .17. Ristolainen missed the start of the season and didn’t make his season debut until Dec. 16. He has 24 blocked shots, 16 hist and five takeaways in 20:59 TOI/GP this season.

Philadelphia owns the 14th best penalty kill (78.3%) in the league but have plummeted to 25th (67.5%) this month.