DeAngelo Earns Second Iron Man Mask

Tony DeAngelo earned the New York Islanders' Iron Man mask for his efforts in a 4-0 shutout win over the Flyers on Monday night.

DeAngelo buried a power-play goal to give the Isles a 3-0 lead in the second period. It marked DeAngelo’s first power-play goal as an Islander and eighth power-play point through 87 games across his two seasons with the team. He recently passed the one-year mark of joining the Islanders, as he made his Islanders debut on Jan. 24, 2025.

DeAngelo also led the team with seven shots, which marked a season-high. He blocked three shots, recorded one takeaway in 22:32 TOI.

It was his second Iron Man mask distinction of the season. Anthony Duclair was the previous player to have the honor. Sorokin leads the team with five.

"My buddy Duclair gave it to me," DeAngelo said with a smile. "We have fun with that thing, it was a collective effort. Roki [Sorokin] can get it just about every night, so I'll take it."