Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (37-27-15) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (53-23-4)

12:30 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

WATCH: ABC | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in the fourth and final meeting of the season series between the crosstown rivals.

The Islanders grinded out a 3-2 OT victory on Thursday over the Montreal Canadiens for their sixth consecutive win, which matches a season high. Kyle Palmieri scored 1:17 into the extra frame after Pierre Engvall scored in regulation and Casey Cizikas forced overtime. Semyon Varlamov only needed to make 12 saves on Thursday night, as the Isles limited Montreal to 14 shots on goal, which tied for fewest allowed this season.

Five teams in the East are separated by four points, but the Islanders (89 points) lead the pack, standing third in the Metropolitan Division. The Isles are three points clear of the Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) who occupy the second wild card spot. The Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are outside the playoff picture – all three teams at 85 points.

“With what’s at stake right now and the teams that are chasing us, we put ourselves in a spot where we control our destiny,” Casey Cizikas said. “Every single night we’re competing. You can see it on the ice, you can feel it in this dressing room, guys are buying in.”

The Islanders have three of a possible six points of the season series with the Rangers, most recently winning 4-2 on Tuesday. The Isles have dropped decision in their previous two games at Madison Square Garden following a streak of five wins.

POTENTIAL CLINCHING SCENERIOS

The Islanders have the opportunity to clinch third in the Metro on Saturday if they beat the Rangers, if the Penguins lose to the Boston Bruins (8 p.m. start) and if the Capitals lose in any fashion to the Tampa Bay Lightning (5:30 p.m. start).

For the Islanders to clinch a playoff spot – including the possibility of the second wild card spot – the Islanders need to earn two points against the Rangers, combined with two of the following three scenarios: the Penguins lose in regulation, the Capitals lose in any fashion, or if the Detroit Red Wings fall to the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. start).

The Isles could also still clinch a playoff spot with an overtime/ shootout loss if the Capitals and Red Wings both lose in regulation.