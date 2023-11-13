Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

OILERS NOTES
- The Oilers made a coaching change on Sunday, relieving Head Coach Jay Woodcroft and Assistant Coach Dave Manson and hiring Kris Knoblauch.
Woodcroft had a 79-41-13 record over parts of three seasons with the Oilers. Woodcroft’s first NHL game and win as a head coach came against the Islanders on Feb. 11, 2022.
Knoblauch has served as the Head Coach of the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack since 2019. Prior to Hartford, Knoblauch spent two seasons (2017-19) as an Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Knoblauch previously coached the OHL’s Erie Otters from 2012-17, culminating in an OHL championship in 2017. Islanders’ defenseman Adam Pelech played two seasons under Knoblauch in Erie. Knoblauch also coached Oilers captain Connor McDavid for three seasons in Erie.
The Oilers also announced that special advisor Paul Coffey will join the bench as an assistant.
- The Oilers assigned goaltender Jack Campbell to Bakersfield on Nov. 8, one day after placing the netminder on waivers. Campbell was 1-4-0 to start the season with a 4.50 GAA and a .873 SV%. Campbell is in the second year of a five-year contract. Campbell has a 93-52-18 career record with a 2.76 GAA, a .909 SV% and 10 shutouts over nine years with Dallas, LA, Toronto and Edmonton.
- Calvin Pickard was recalled from Bakersfield in a corresponding move. Pickard is 35-54-10 with a 3.04 GAA, a .903. SV% and four shutouts in his NHL career with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and most recently Detroit. Pickard last played in the NHL in the 2021-22 season.
- Stuart Skinner has seen the most starts in goal this season for Edmonton. Skinner is 2-5-1 this season with a 3.53 GAA and a .861 SV%. Skinner went 29-14-5 last season with a 2.75 GAA, a .914 SV% and one shutout.
- Zach Hyman recorded a natural hat trick in the first period of Edmonton’s 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Hyman leads the Oilers with seven goals and is second on the team with 13 points.
- Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 15 points (5G, 10A). Draisaitl’s two-game point streak was snapped on Saturday in Seattle. Three of Draisaitl’s five goals and six of his 15 points have come on the power play. Draisaitl is first in Oilers history with 128 power-play goals.
- Connor McDavid has 10 points (2G, 8A) in 11 games this season. After starting the season with two goals in his first three games, the Oilers captain has gone eight games without a goal. McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy in each of the past three seasons, including 153 points last year.
- The Oilers are allowing 3.92 goals against per game, which is the third-highest in the NHL.
- The Oilers have 19 first period goals this season, tied for third in the NHL.