Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-5-3) AT EDMONTON OILERS (3-9-1)

8:30 PM ET | ROGERS PLACE

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are hoping a change of scenery can lead to a change in results, as the team kicks off a four-game Western Conference road trip in Edmonton on Monday night.

Currently on a four-game winless skid (0-3-1), the Islanders will play Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle and Calgary in a span of six days, marking the team’s first multi-game trip of the season. The Isles are 0-2-2 in the team’s past four home games and are 2-2-0 on the road this season.

The Isles are most recently coming off a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at UBS Arena. Alexander Romanov scored his first goal of the season, despite the team racking up 98 shot attempts – a franchise record in the Real-Time Era, per team statistician Eric Hornick.

The Oilers picked up their third win of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night on the power of a Zach Hyman hat-trick. Edmonton snapped a four-game losing streak with the triumph in the Emerald City.