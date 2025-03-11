Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-27-7) AT LA KINGS (33-20-9)

10:30 PM EST | CRYPTO.COM ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up a three-game California road trip in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when they take on the LA Kings.

The Islanders are 1-1-0 on their trip, beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday before falling to the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 the next night. Tony DeAngelo scored the lone goal for the Islanders on Sunday, breaking Lukas Dostal’s shutout bid late in the third period. Marcus Hogberg stopped 24-of-27 shots in his first game since suffering an upper-body injury on Jan. 25.

The Kings have won two straight games heading into Tuesday, most recently beating the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Sunday. LA has points in three straight, picking up a win over St. Louis on Saturday and a point in a shootout loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS:

The Islanders (65 points) are five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and six points back of the Ottawa Senators (71 points) for the first wild card position.

The Rangers (68 points), Montreal Canadiens (66 points), Detroit Red Wings (66 points) and Boston Bruins (66 points) stand between the Isles and a playoff berth.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders are 0-1-0 against the Kings this season, dropping the first meeting of the season 3-1 at UBS Arena on Dec. 10. The Islanders are 1-6-0 in their last seven games against the Kings and have lost their last four games in LA by a combined score of 17-5.