Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

The Islanders wrap up their three-game road trip on Tuesday night in LA (10:30 p.m., MSGSN)

IMG_3947
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-27-7) AT LA KINGS (33-20-9)

10:30 PM EST | CRYPTO.COM ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up a three-game California road trip in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when they take on the LA Kings.

The Islanders are 1-1-0 on their trip, beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday before falling to the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 the next night. Tony DeAngelo scored the lone goal for the Islanders on Sunday, breaking Lukas Dostal’s shutout bid late in the third period. Marcus Hogberg stopped 24-of-27 shots in his first game since suffering an upper-body injury on Jan. 25.

The Kings have won two straight games heading into Tuesday, most recently beating the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Sunday. LA has points in three straight, picking up a win over St. Louis on Saturday and a point in a shootout loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS:

The Islanders (65 points) are five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and six points back of the Ottawa Senators (71 points) for the first wild card position.

The Rangers (68 points), Montreal Canadiens (66 points), Detroit Red Wings (66 points) and Boston Bruins (66 points) stand between the Isles and a playoff berth.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders are 0-1-0 against the Kings this season, dropping the first meeting of the season 3-1 at UBS Arena on Dec. 10. The Islanders are 1-6-0 in their last seven games against the Kings and have lost their last four games in LA by a combined score of 17-5.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

ISLANDERS NOTES:

- Kyle MacLean missed Sunday’s game with an illness, prompting Head Coach Patrick Roy to play defenseman Adam Boqvist as a forward. Boqvist logged 10:30 and finished the game with an assist and a shot. With no practice on Monday, any lineup news will come after morning skate on west coast.

- The Islanders have allowed five power-play goals in the past three games, killing off four of a possible nine shorthanded opportunities (44%) over that span.

- The Islanders have allowed the first goal 38 times this season, a league-high. The Isles are 13-22-3 when allowing the opening goal in a game.

- Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 24 goals and 44 points. The Islanders captain is sitting on 497 points, two back of Derek King for 13th in team history. Lee’s two-game point streak (1G, 1A) came to a close on Sunday in Anaheim. Lee leads the current Islanders in goals (11) and points (14) against the Kings.

- Ilya Sorokin is 1-4-0 lifetime against the Kings with a 2.64 GAA and a .921 SV%. Despite the lopsided record, Sorokin’s numbers have been decent against LA and the Isles netminder has allowed two goals in each of the past three meetings against the Kings. Sorokin is 24-19-4 with a 2.76 GAA, a .906 SV% and three shutouts.

KINGS NOTES:

- The Kings currently sit third in the Pacific Division with 75 points. They trail the Edmonton Oilers (78 points) for second, but have two games in hand. LA leads Calgary (70 points) by five points and also hold a game in hand on the Flames. The Kings and Oilers have met in the First Round of the playoffs in three straight seasons and appear likely headed for a fourth straight meeting.

- The Kings average the fifth-fewest goals against per game in the NHL at 2.66.

- Anze Kopitar has five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games, including goals in consecutive games and three of his last four contests. The Kings’ captain is up to 51 points this season, marking the 18th time in his career he’s recorded 50-or-more points. (The only season Kopitar did not score 50 points was the shortened 48-game year in 2013, where he still recorded 42 points.) At 37, Kopitar leads the Kings in assists and is second on the team in points trailing only Adrian Kempe’s 53.

- Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 27 goals and 53 points. Kempe has scored at least 27 goals in each of the past four seasons, including a 41-goal season in 2022-23. Kempe’s 131 goals since the start of the 2021-22 season are tied for 21st in the NHL over that span.

- The Kings acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko from the Philadelphia Flyers at Friday’s trade deadline, picking up the Russian forward in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. The Kings also chipped in a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, while the Flyers retained half of Kuzmenko’s salary.

- Quinton Byfield is riding a three-game goal streak. The 22-year-old has 37 points (14G, 23A) in 62 games this season.

- The Kings are 20-3-4 at Crypto.com Arena and their three regulation losses are the fewest in the NHL.

