Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-14-10) AT WINNIPEG JETS (28-10-4)

8 PM ET | CANADA LIFE CENTRE

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

After a rocky start to their Central Division road trip, the New York Islanders look to right the ship against the division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

The Isles are 0-2-0 to start the trip, most recently getting shut out 5-0 by the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. The Isles fell behind 2:11 into the game and couldn’t catch up, as they were blanked for the third time this season.

“That wasn't a well-played game by us,” Brock Nelson said after Monday’s loss. “I don't think there's any doubt in this group. It's disappointing, but I don't think there's any bigger issue and the positive for us right now is that we get the turn and flip it right away and get back to it against a good team tomorrow.”

While the Islanders are playing the second half of a back-to-back – with travel – the Jets are well rested as they last played on Saturday night. Both teams are coming off shutout losses, as Winnipeg fell to Philadelphia 2-0. The Jets had won eight straight games prior to losing against the Flyers.

The Islanders have won seven straight games against the Jets, including four straight in Manitoba.