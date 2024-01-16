Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

The Islanders wrap up a back-to-back set in Winnipeg

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-14-10) AT WINNIPEG JETS (28-10-4)

After a rocky start to their Central Division road trip, the New York Islanders look to right the ship against the division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

The Isles are 0-2-0 to start the trip, most recently getting shut out 5-0 by the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. The Isles fell behind 2:11 into the game and couldn’t catch up, as they were blanked for the third time this season.

“That wasn't a well-played game by us,” Brock Nelson said after Monday’s loss. “I don't think there's any doubt in this group. It's disappointing, but I don't think there's any bigger issue and the positive for us right now is that we get the turn and flip it right away and get back to it against a good team tomorrow.”

While the Islanders are playing the second half of a back-to-back – with travel – the Jets are well rested as they last played on Saturday night. Both teams are coming off shutout losses, as Winnipeg fell to Philadelphia 2-0. The Jets had won eight straight games prior to losing against the Flyers.

The Islanders have won seven straight games against the Jets, including four straight in Manitoba.

ISLES NOTES:

- The Islanders are 0-2-0 on their current road trip and are 8-9-4 on the road this season.

- Ilya Sorokin started Monday’s game and stopped 29 of 32 shots through two periods before being relieved by Ken Appleby, who made his first NHL appearance since Jan. 25, 2018. While Head Coach Lane Lambert did not announce a starter for Tuesday’s game, sitting Sorokin for the third period on Monday keeps the option open for the Islanders to play the Russian netminder on consecutive days, which Sorokin has done in the past.

Monday marked Sorokin’s 11th consecutive game, which established a new career-long. Sorokin is 13-10-8 this season with a 3.18 GAA, a .909 SV% and two shutouts.

- Anders Lee has 14 goals and 20 total points in 18 career games against the Jets. The only team Lee has scored more goals against is the Pittsburgh Penguins (17), albeit in 19 more games.

- Mathew Barzal has nine points (6G, 3A) in eight career games against the Jets. Barzal leads the Islanders with 45 points this season (12G, 33A) in 42 games. He was held pointless for a second straight game on Monday, marking the first time this season.

- The Islanders allowed two power-play goals and a shorthanded goal on Monday night. The Isles own the NHL’s 30th ranked penalty kill (72.3%) and have given up 36 power-play goals this season after only giving up 39 last season.

- The Islanders are 0-2-3 in the back half of back-to-backs this season.

JETS NOTES:

- The Jets are having a spectacular year, leading the Central Division with 60 points. The Jets are third overall in points, but lead the NHL with a .714 points percentage.

- Winnipeg has been red-hot of late, going 12-2-2 in their last 16 games and had an eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday against Philadelphia.

- The Jets are the stingiest team in the NHL, averaging a league-low 2.29 goals against per game. Winnipeg has held opponents to two or fewer goals in 19 of their last 20 games, with the lone outlier being a 3-2 OT loss to Montreal on Dec. 18.

- Jets leading scorer Mark Scheifele missed Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as Monday’s practice with a lower-body injury. Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 41 points (14G, 27A) in 41 games this season.

- Nikolaj Ehlers missed Monday’s practice with a maintenance day. Associate Coach Scott Arniel told WinnipegJets.com that he was “hopeful” the Danish forward would play against the Islanders. Ehlers is second on the team in both goals (15) and points (33).

- While Scheifele and Ehlers missed Monday’s practice, Kyle Connor returned to practice for the Jets, though his status for Tuesday is to be determined. Connor leads the Jets with 17 goals this season and is averaging over a point-per-game with 28 points in 26 games. Connor has not played since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 10, missing 16 games over that span.

- Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness will serve as one of the four coaches at this year’s NHL All-Star Game in Toronto from Feb. 2-4.

- Connor Hellebuyck has been one of the NHL’s top netminders this season. Hellebuyck is 21-7-3 with a 2.19 GAA, a .924 SV% and two shutouts. Hellebuyck’s .924 SV% leads all goalies with at least 20 games played this season.

