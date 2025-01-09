Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights Jan. 9

ISLES NOTES

- The Islanders took full advantage of three days off between games, going coast to coast as they skated at Northwell Health Ice Center on Tuesday and getting in a second consecutive practice on Wednesday at City National Arena. With a busy stretch coming up where the Isles will play six games in 12 days, the Islanders were able to focus on special teams in both sessions. Head Coach Patrick Roy is especially seeing progress in his shorthanded units.

“I love the way we killed against Toronto and Boston,” Roy said. “We scored [on Sunday] shorthanded against Boston and it gave us some life. We had a good push after that. I like the way we’ve been practicing. I feel like we’re very connected, there’s no holes in what we’ve been doing, we’re been tight.”

- On the injury front, the Isles have a couple players out in the forward group, as Simon Holmstrom (IR, upper body) is expected to miss his fourth straight game and Hudson Fasching (day to day, upper body) is out after sustaining an injury in Boston. Both players did not travel with the team out west. Matt Martin will draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 15 and skated with Kyle MacLean and Hudson Fasching on Tuesday and Wednesday for practice.

“He’s a great pro,” Roy said of Martin. “Guys are looking up to him, they see him accepting his role and he’s a good leader on this team. He’s been working extremely hard on and off the ice to be ready when we need him.”

- Lee will skate in his 800th NHL game on Thursday, all with the Islanders. When reflecting on the personal milestone, the captain was quick to turn the attention to a team-focused mentality, as a big win in Vegas will make his 800th NHL game all the more meaningful.

"That's crazy, that’s a lot of hockey, it’s pretty special," Lee said. "It'll be a fun game. We're coming off a big win, and we're starting to feel [rewarded for] the way we're playing and feel we got results the other night. So, let's bring that on tomorrow here and just enjoy it. It's a big opportunity, one of the best teams in the NHL, let alone on the road, it's a fun way to spend that night.”

Lee leads the Islanders in scoring with 18 goals and 32 points.

- With a goal and two assists on Sunday, Pulock recorded his first three-point game since Nov. 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Pulock is second among Isles d-men with 15 points (2G, 13A), second behind only Noah Dobson’s 20 points.

- Horvat’s overtime goal on Sunday was the 10th of his career and fifth with the Isles.