Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights Jan. 9

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (15-18-7) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-9-3)
10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA
WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
HOW OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBERS CAN WATCH THE ISLES
Vying for their second straight win, the New York Islanders are out west to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Islanders had three days between games after an important 5-4 OT win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Bo Horvat scored the overtime winner on a breakaway after opening the scoring with a shorthanded tally, Lee potted a pair of goals, while Ryan Pulock also scored in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves in the victory that ended a three-game losing streak for the Isles.
The Knights are coming off a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Mark Stone, Zach Whitecloud, Victor Olofsson (PPG) and Tomas Hertl (EN) led the way offensively for the Golden Knights' third straight win and ninth win in the last 10 games, while Ilya Samsonov backstopped the Knights with 19 saves.
SEASON SERIES
Thursday’s tilt opens the season series between the two teams. Last year, the Islanders went 0-2-0 against Vegas. Anthony Duclair, who will face the Golden Knights for the first time as a member of the Isles, knows how dangerous the team can be offensively.
“They're obviously a really good team, a lot of depth, all four lines can score goals,” Duclair said. “We want to make sure that we stay really disciplined. We don't want to put them on a power play for no reason, they’ve got guys that can make you pay. I think we're ready for the challenge, and it's going to be a good test, especially on the road.”