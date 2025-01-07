Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled, Fasching DTD

Grant Hutton recalled from Bridgeport, while Hudson Fasching (UBI) misses practice and will not travel with the team to Vegas and Utah

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 10

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled by the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Hutton's recall comes in wake of Isaiah George's upper-body injury that has kept the rookie out since Jan. 2. Hutton has played in 12 games for the Islanders this season, recording two assists over that span. The blueliner last played for the Islanders on Dec. 10 against LA, before being returned to Bridgeport.

Hutton gives the Islanders seven healthy defensemen for their upcoming two-game road trip to Vegas and Utah. George will not make the trip, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Fasching Day to Day, Holmstrom on IR, Reilly on LTIR

Hudson Fasching was not at Tuesday's practice and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Fasching suffered the injury in Sunday's 5-4 OT win over the Boston Bruins and will not travel with the Islanders on their upcoming trip. Fasching has yet to record a point in 19 games this season.

With Fasching out, Matt Martin slotted into his spot alongside Kyle MacLean and Pierre Engvall for Tuesday's practice. Martin last played on Dec. 15 in Chicago and has been a healthy scratch in the past eight games. The veteran winger has one assist in 20 games this season.

Simon Holmstrom (upper body) was placed on IR. Holmstrom suffered the injury on Dec. 29 and has missed the past three games. The Swedish winger has 22 points (9G, 13A) in 37 games this season. Roy confirmed that Holmstrom will not travel with the team on their upcoming trip.

Mike Reilly (upper body) was moved to Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) on Tuesday. Reilly suffered an upper-body injury on Nov. 1 and underwent a heart procedure on Nov. 19. He's been skating before Islanders practices since Dec. 14, but there is no timetable for his return.

