Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-27-15) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (36-29-10)

7 PM ET | WELLS FARGO CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers could go a long way in determining the playoff prospects for two teams in the wild card hunt.

The Islanders (77 points) are five points back of the Flyers (82 points) for the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand.A regulation win over the Flyers would narrow the gap to three points and put the squeeze on Philadelphia, while a regulation loss would create a seven-point gulf with two-and-a-half weeks left in the season.

It’s a high-stakes game for a pair of teams who have struggled of late, with the Islanders entering the game 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, while the Flyers are 0-3-1 in their last four contests. The Isles fell 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, while Philadelphia dropped a 5-1 decision to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Monday marks the third and final meeting of the season between the Isles and Flyers. The Isles are 1-0-1 against Philadelphia this season, most recently falling 1-0 in a shootout on Nov. 25.

This is the Isles’ only trip to Philly this season. They are 7-2-2 in their last 11 games at Wells Fargo Center.