Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

ISLES NOTES

- Roy did not reveal his starting goalie against Anaheim. If Sorokin gets the start, it’ll mark the fourth time all season the netminder will start in consecutive nights. Sorokin is already bearing a heavy workload, as Saturday marked his 10th straight start and 32nd start in the last 38 games.

Marcus Hogberg is making steps toward returning and is considered day to day with an upper-body injury. The Swedish netminder practiced with the team for the first time on Friday in San Jose and was on the ice for Saturday’s morning skate but Jakub Skarek backed up Sorokin against the Sharks.

The Islanders will not hold a morning skate in Anaheim, so all lineup news will come closer to puck drop.

- Noah Dobson has three assists in his last two outings. Saturday marked his fifth game back after an 11-game absence with a lower-body injury.

- Ryan Pulock donned the “A” for the Isles on Saturday after Brock Nelson, who served as an alternate captain for parts of five seasons, was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche before the NHL Trade Deadline. Roy revealed postgame that Pulock will wear the “A” in road games, while Palmieri will wear the “A” during home games.

The Islanders have two power-play goals in two straight games. Anthony Duclair, who got the scoring started on Saturday with a power-play goal against the Sharks, has two PPGs in his 32 games played this season, as he scored the first PPG on Opening Night against Utah. Per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick, the Islanders have scored four power play goals in a four-game span for the first time since February 8-18, 2024.

“We moved the puck well and we got our retrievals,” Lee said of the power play’s performance overall on Saturday in San Jose. “When we did bring it to the net, we were the ones coming out with it.”

- Lee picked up his 497th career point against the Sharks on Saturday night, two points behind Derek King for 13th place in franchise history.

- The Islanders are 4-5-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets and they recently proved they can beat the league-best Winnipeg Jets on short rest, as they won 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Isles are focused on a strong start on Sunday against the Ducks

“The key for us is to get as much rest as we can, and quickly,” Pageau said on Saturday night. “We want to focus on the first period, keep things simple and find our legs tomorrow.”

- The Isles have a road record of 14-13-5 this season.