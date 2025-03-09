Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-26-7) AT ANAHEIM DUCKS (27-28-7)
9 PM EST | HONDA CENTER
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders continue their three-game California swing with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in the second half of a back-to-back set.
The Isles opened their trip out west with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday night. The consensus from Head Coach Patrick Roy and the players was that it wasn’t their best start - Ilya Sorokin had to make all 20 saves he faced in the first period alone to keep the Isles in the game - but the Isles capitalized on their bounces.
Anthony Duclair (PPG), JG Pageau, Anders Lee and Adam Boqvist (PPG) led the way offensively for the Islanders, and Sorokin finished the night with 38 saves in the win.
With an important two points in the victory, the Islanders (65 points) narrowed their gap from five points to three points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (68 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, though the Isles did not leapfrog any of the four teams in between them.
The Ducks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. Sam Colangelo (PPG), Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim in the loss and Lukas Dostal turned aside 18 of 21 shots in defeat.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders trail the Ducks in the season series 0-1-0 after a 3-1 loss at UBS Arena on Oct. 29. Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal for the Islanders with a power play tally, but it wasn’t enough to combat Anaheim’s offense with Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry potting power play goals of their own and Frank Vatrano burying the empty-net goal.